With a full stock of computer devices and hot spots, an adequate help desk and a multipronged strategy to provide every student with reliable internet access, Santa Fe Public Schools' remote-learning infrastructure is superior to most, said Tom Ryan, the district's chief information and strategy officer.
Students will start the new school year learning from home Thursday.
"We are in better shape than the rest of the state and most school districts across the country. We feel good about that," Ryan said in an interview this week.
"The challenge has shifted from just providing access to get kids online to providing enough access and connectivity speed," he added, "specifically for poorer families with other family members also relying on the internet hot spots we give out."
During a virtual school board meeting scheduled to be broadcast on the district's YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Ryan will present results of a statewide poll of nearly 500 Hispanic families by consulting agency Latino Decisions as well as the district's internal survey of nearly 1,200 parents and 1,500 students.
Both the statewide and local surveys, conducted earlier this summer, outline steep challenges faced by Hispanic students while they are learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Half of families in the statewide poll reported they didn't have enough laptops at home, while 28 percent said they only had internet access on a smartphone.
Santa Fe Public Schools, unlike some other districts in the state, has been able to provide every student with a laptop or tablet.
Around 80 percent of the district's 13,000 students are Hispanic, and around a quarter are considered English-language learners. Ryan said the district's distance-learning help desk has two fluent Spanish speakers.
"Responding to calls in Spanish is not an obstacle for us," Ryan said. "We have the team to do that."
Nearly half of the Hispanic families who participated in the statewide poll by Latino Decisions reported they had less than $1,000 in savings.
"We are a high-poverty state with very low wages. Our families are working to try to provide their children with the basics. They don't have discretionary income to put into savings," said Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools. "There is no rainy day account because when you live in poverty, every day is a rainy day."
During the district's rollout of distance learning in the spring, officials discovered around 400 students lacked a consistent internet connection at home. To help them, the district is passing out internet hot spots that rely on a cellphone signal and has worked with the city of Santa Fe and nonprofit the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center to set up Wi-Fi access in public places.
Public Wi-Fi is now available in the parking lots of several school sites, as well as at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, the Southside and La Farge Branch libraries, and on the Plaza.
"It's not one size fits all. Some kids need another hot spot. Some need another provider in their area," Ryan said. "Some may be able to use one of our public hot spots in the city, but not everyone can drive to those."
Ryan said that even after the pandemic, ensuring every student has a reliable internet connection at home should be the new standard for any school district.
"It should be an expectation, and it's a good one, that the district makes sure all kids have internet access at home," Ryan said. "That's long been the source of a huge opportunity gap that we are now addressing during the pandemic."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.