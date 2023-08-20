Santa Fe Public Schools students’ math and reading scores trail those in other major cities in New Mexico. And New Mexico has the worst reading and math outcomes in the US. The coronavirus pandemic made things worse. We need to radically rethink our approach. Adding talented parents and high school students would be a major step forward.
Teachers and administrators recognize the problems. They claim, accurately, that they don’t have the staff to deal with all the individual issues facing them in school every day.
The problems included high absenteeism — 4,000 pupils did not show up to school on an average day. Emotional and social issues are also major concerns — exacerbated by the pandemic, many students were and are in crisis, not knowing how to deal with their fellow students, teachers and others.
A year ago, our group, the Coalition for Public Education, met with school officials to address pressing needs in the Santa Fe Public Schools. At the time, we provided six actions that SFPS could pursue to quickly improve things. The most important recommendations centered around bringing in people — hundreds of people — to help struggling students and teachers.
Where can we find hundreds of people? Two places: parents, and high school students. Both need to be paid, but the payoffs could be tremendous.
Parents are needed in many areas of school life, from meeting students when they arrive at school, to lending an ear to students who are upset, confused or feel mistreated. They can help as assistants to teachers, administrators and staff. Parents bring natural skills and a commitment to their children’s success. We estimate that 300 parents are needed across 15 schools in the SFPS. Paid $20 per hour for 20 hours a week, this would add $3.6 million to our $107 million budget. Not only does it help schools, but it puts money into the community.
Parents and students can also relieve overworked teachers and management at schools. Teachers in the early grades admit that they don’t have the time to spend with individual students needing special help. Principals and administrators need trusted people they can turn to for the myriad problems students encounter.
School administrators will tell you that they face a dwindling pipeline of students pursuing teaching careers. We learned in the PAUL Literacy project (Sweeney Elementary and Capital High School) that high school juniors and seniors learned a lot from their experience teaching first and second graders. This was their first experience with significant responsibility for little ones, and they rose to the task.
High school juniors and seniors are needed to help with first and second graders in crucial math and reading. They can assist elementary school teachers in the classroom by helping with children needing special attention. Since 39% of students in SFPS come from single-parent families, having an older mentor with a similar cultural background can be very helpful. Paying 300 high school students $15 per hour for five hours of work per week would cost SFPS $675,000 per year. It has the side benefit of giving high school students a taste of teaching and having responsibility for younger students.
I can hear the objections now: Where are we going to find the money? The state is the richest it has ever been. How are we going to manage hundreds of parents and students? This should relieve teachers and administrators, not add burdens to them. And what about security? Fortunately, most parents and students are already in the school system.
We can’t afford to continue as we are. Without large numbers of committed, involved and paid individuals, our problems will persist. Let’s act now.
John Lonergan is a member of the Coalition for Public Education (icpesantafe.org), an organization that has worked with the Santa Fe Public Schools to improve math and reading education for over 10 years. Lonergan’s views are his own, and do not necessarily represent those of the CPE.