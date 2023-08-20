Santa Fe Public Schools students’ math and reading scores trail those in other major cities in New Mexico. And New Mexico has the worst reading and math outcomes in the US. The coronavirus pandemic made things worse. We need to radically rethink our approach. Adding talented parents and high school students would be a major step forward.

Teachers and administrators recognize the problems. They claim, accurately, that they don’t have the staff to deal with all the individual issues facing them in school every day.

The problems included high absenteeism — 4,000 pupils did not show up to school on an average day. Emotional and social issues are also major concerns — exacerbated by the pandemic, many students were and are in crisis, not knowing how to deal with their fellow students, teachers and others.

John Lonergan is a member of the Coalition for Public Education (icpesantafe.org), an organization that has worked with the Santa Fe Public Schools to improve math and reading education for over 10 years. Lonergan’s views are his own, and do not necessarily represent those of the CPE.

