Since the start of the school year, Santa Fe Public Schools has counted 342 contagious cases of the coronavirus on its campuses, according to an online dashboard the district launched Monday.
The new COVID Dashboard will be updated daily with newly confirmed cases after all “close contacts” of an infected student or staff member have been identified. The data is available in English and Spanish, and cases can be broken down by time period and school using toggles at the top of the page.
The dashboard will only include cases among students and staff who were contagious while on a school campus, the districts said.
The data, which includes cases beginning Aug. 6, shows most cases have been students: So far this month, students accounted for 95 percent of positive tests, and nearly
84 percent of cases overall have been student infections.
Just 24 cases were likely connected to a previous case on campus, according to the dashboard, while the origins of 39 cases remain uncertain.
The rest, according to contact tracing efforts, are connected to coronavirus spread outside schools.
In a news release issued late last week, the district said the new dashboard “will ensure greater transparency and improved reporting to the public.”
But some parents question if the effort is sufficient.
“It’s a good thing they’re doing the tracker, but it’s not enough,” said Rachel Kleinfeld, a parent of children at Acequia Madre Elementary School — where a teacher and several students in one first grade class recently tested positive for coronavirus, leading the entire class to quarantine and causing multiple breakthrough cases among family members.
Kleinfeld and other parents want the district to disclose which teachers are unvaccinated, which it has declined to do, citing a medical privacy policy.
While the district confirmed last week it had identified 10 cases at Acequia Madre, it had only reported six of them previously because four of the students were not on campus while they were contagious.
The COVID Dashboard shows Capital High School, with
32 student cases and five staff cases so far this year, has the highest caseload. Santa Fe High School and Wood Gormley Elementary School trail just behind with 31 and 24 cases, respectively, logged since the start of the school year.
Two of those cases at Wood Gormley were staff members, meaning about 7 percent of the student population at the small east-side school has tested positive.
October holds the highest monthly case count among the district’s students and staff so far, with 114 cases identified as contagious while on campus.
But November is shaping up to take the lead, with 80 so far, compared to 60 at this time last month.
The increasing number of cases in recent weeks comes as the state is rolling out Pfizer vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, more than 11,700 — or 6.2 percent — of the state’s kids in that age group had received their first dose by Monday.
Students and staff who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus and have had close contact with someone who has tested positive aren’t required to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic. Starting in December, the district will participate in a new program called Test to Stay, in which unvaccinated people who are deemed “close contacts” will receive three rounds of rapid coronavirus tests following their exposure and will only need to quarantine if they test positive or develop symptoms.
Parents and guardians of unvaccinated children will need to give consent to participate. Those who don’t participate will need to quarantine for 10 school days if they are exposed to the virus.
