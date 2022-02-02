Updated 9:00 a.m. Snow-packed and icy roads prompted Santa Fe Public Schools to call for a closing today.
For statewide closings and delays information, visit kobtv.com
Santa Fe Public Schools posted the following shortly before 7 a.m.:
Due to icy road conditions and low temperatures across the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all schools will be CLOSED. This is NOT a remote learning day. All after school and evening activities are cancelled as well.
DELAYS
- Santa Fe County Offices 2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE COUNTY EMPLOYEES 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- St. Michael's High School 11 a.m. start Feb 3
- Santa Fe Indian School Buses 2 HOUR DELAY BUS AND DORM STUDENTS TWO-HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
CLOSINGS
- Santa Fe Community College CLOSED CAMPUS CLOSED, ONLINE CLASSES ONLY Thu Feb 3
- City Of Santa Fe CLOSED ALL CITY OF SANTA FE OFFICES AND LIBRARIES Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Public Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- NM School for the Arts CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- NM State Personnel Office CLOSED SANTA FE OFFICES Thu Feb 3 DETAILS
- 1st District Court Santa Fe- CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- 1st District Court-Tierra Amarilla CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- NM Supreme Court Building CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- UNM Los Alamos CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- UNM Taos CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- West Las Vegas Public Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Pecos Independent Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Institute of American Indian Arts 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 3
- Los Alamos Magistrate Court CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Santo Nino Regional Catholic School, CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- MCCURDY CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Los Alamos National Lab CLOSED ON-SITE ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Co Employees - Española CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- New Mexico Highlands - Las Vegas CLOSED NMHU-LAS VEGAS CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- Rio Arriba Magistrate Court CLOSED JURORS EXCUSED TODAY Thu Feb 3
- YMCA Santa Fe CLOSED TODAY ALL SANTA FE YMCA SITES CLOSED TODAY Thu Feb 3
- Taos Municipal Schools CLOSED Thu Feb 3
- First Presbyterian Child Development Ctr CLOSED SANTA FE Thu Feb 3
- Santa Fe Higher Education Center CAMPUS CLOSED, ONLINE CLASSES ONLY Thu Feb 3
REMOTE
- ESPAÑOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING, Thu Feb 3
- LAS VEGAS CITY SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING, Thu Feb 3
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"This is NOT a remote learning day."
Maybe someone can explain to me why this is NOT a remote learning day for SFPS? Even Las Vegas and Espanola schools switched to remote learning instead of a "snow" day off for kids and teachers. I just don't get it..........
we have severely, constantly weak mismanagers who love to find excuses to placate a lack of ambition in a workforce who know and can speak to how bad and unqualified they are
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.