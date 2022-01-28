Nearly seven months into his one-year contract at Santa Fe Public Schools, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez will face a performance evaluation Saturday by school board members, who will determine whether he will remain the position after June.
The board named Chavez to the district’s top job in April to replace Veronica García, who retired after her second five-year stint in the position; her initial tenure began in 1999. Previously, Chavez was the district’s associate superintendent of athletics, activities and school support.
He stepped into office on a one-year, $150,000 contract in July.
Since then, Santa Fe Public Schools has wrangled with enrollment declines, an unprecedented teacher shortage and surges of two coronavirus outbreaks that have prompted returns to remote learning, in part due to a lack of coronavirus testing for students and staff.
“We thought last year’s school year was very intense, extreme and one we’ve never seen before,” Chavez said Friday. “But I think this year has topped it, and we’re only [six] months in.”
Chavez also is leading the district through the launch of several new initiatives, such as a gradual transition away from the traditional A-F grading system and Desert Sage Academy’s first year as an online option for K-12 students.
He also saw a successful election for the district. In November, voters approved the renewal of a $100 million general obligation bond that will fund construction projects — including a new building for Mandela International Magnet School.
The board likely will take action following the closed-door evaluation of Chavez on Saturday, but it’s possible a decision on his contract will be delayed.
Board member Sarah Boses said the board will evaluate Chavez in at least seven state-recommended performance categories, ranging from community relations to ethics.
If the board chooses not to renew his contract, it will start a new hiring process in preparation for someone to take his place by July.
“We would only want to do that if we really needed to,” Boses said.
Chavez started working at the district in 2017. School board President Kate Noble has credited him for his work elevating the graduation rate in 2020 to a high of 86.3 percent.
He hopes the board will renew his contract, and Friday he repeated his interest in remaining superintendent long term.
“You have to make a lot of difficult decisions, but at the end of the day, I am pleased and satisfied with those decisions we’ve made,” Chavez said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t improve.”
If You Go What: The Santa Fe school board will convene in an executive session to evaluate Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s job performance and discuss his one-year contract. After the executive session, the board is expected to meet in a public session and may vote on whether to renew Chavez’s contract. When: 2 p.m. Saturday Where: The meeting will be held live at the district’s administration building and will be live-streamed at tinyurl.com/yyf4485f Learn more: More information about the meeting is available at sfps.info.
If we have to have state and city employees substituting and Mr Chavez has not figured out how to expedite applications for tutors, subs etc, then maybe the board should look elsewhere and find a more creative thinker.
Not mentioned is that the high Graduation Rate was achieved by lowering requirements. Such "achievement" by cheating is reason enough to remove him. This giving the students a diploma "because they deserve it", not because they've earned it, has become too common in SFPS. Perhaps the whole Board needs to be replaced? Perhaps we could just mail out diplomas to anyone who is 18, and let the teachers "shelter" at home. Seems that's where we are heading. But, there IS a real world out there, outside the Sfe bubble.
