Citing concerns over high COVID-19 hospitalization rates in recent weeks, Santa Fe Community College will start the spring semester with remote classes Tuesday, President Becky Rowley announced Friday.
In-person learning will resume Jan. 31 "if circumstances improve," Rowley said in a statement.
According to the community college's website, 22 coronavirus cases that were contagious on campus have been reported since Jan. 3, although six of the infections date back to mid-December.
Several subject areas will still require in-person classes: culinary arts, welding, engineering machining technology, automotive technologies and fitness education.
Tuesday also marks the deadline for students who want to attend classes in person to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Rowley said.
By mid-December, just 302 of the 1,571 students planning to take in-person classes this spring had submitted proof of their first vaccine dose or applied for a medical or religious exemption, the school reported.
Several departments remain open, including the college's Kids Campus and La Families Medical Center Dental Clinic, but Rowley said that could change.
The MASTERS Program, a state-chartered high school on campus, will remain learning in person, administrative assistant Monica McSpadden confirmed Friday.
The campus will be open to employees, and student services will be available in person.
