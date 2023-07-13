Vanessa Rodriguez dreams of being a pediatric surgeon.

Chasing that dream means juggling a lot, all at once. This summer, she’s a first-generation college student in her second term of classes at Santa Fe Community College, pursuing a certificate in phlebotomy and an associate degree in biological sciences.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez works two jobs, balancing her time between pulling espresso shots as a Starbucks barista and waiting on tables at Outback Steakhouse.

071323_GC_StudentParents02rgb.jpg

Vanessa Rodriguez, 21, blows bubbles for her 11-month-old daughter Eliana Gonzalez in the Santa Fe Community College central courtyard.
071323_GC_StudentParents03rgb.jpg

Eliana and Emiliano explore and play Thursday in the Santa Fe Community College central courtyard.

