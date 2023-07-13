Vanessa Rodriguez dreams of being a pediatric surgeon.
Chasing that dream means juggling a lot, all at once. This summer, she’s a first-generation college student in her second term of classes at Santa Fe Community College, pursuing a certificate in phlebotomy and an associate degree in biological sciences.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez works two jobs, balancing her time between pulling espresso shots as a Starbucks barista and waiting on tables at Outback Steakhouse.
And to top it all off, she has two children to care for. She and her husband, Joab Gonzalez, have a 2-year-old son and an 11-month-old daughter.
It’s a lot for a 21-year-old to manage; it’s a lot for anyone to manage. As she navigates “this phase where [I] had babies a little too young,” Rodriguez said she can’t compare herself to other young adults her age — or give up on her lofty goals.
“It’s definitely hard to balance a social life, a work life and school all at once. I think it’s a little harder when you’re so young,” she said.
So, Rodriguez is fighting to ensure other student parents feel represented and comfortable on Santa Fe Community College’s campus. She’s been selected as the college’s FamilyU Student Parent Fellow, a role in which Rodriguez will represent student parents’ perspectives to campus leadership and take on her own advocacy project to better support her student-parent peers.
Rodriguez’s new role is part of an effort at SFCC to better support parenting students, said Rachel Kutcher, the college’s Student Parent Success Program manager.
In 2022, SFCC was selected as one of seven colleges and universities across the U.S. to join FamilyU’s 2022-24 cohort. Part of Generation Hope, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to empowering teen parents to pursue higher education and economic mobility, FamilyU offers educational institutions technical assistance to increase the number of student parents completing degree or certificate programs.
That’s a difficult task. Student parents often face institutional barriers to pursuing an education, from lack of access to child care to campus cultures in which children feel unwelcome, Rodriguez said. Generation Hope estimates about 20% of undergraduate college students are parents and 40% of those student parents feel isolated on their college campus.
And then there’s the financial challenge of choosing to study instead of working, which has a unique sting in high cost-of-living areas like Santa Fe, Rodriguez added.
“It kind of feels sometimes like you’ve got to pick one or the other: You’re either going to study or you’re going to work to make a living, to survive,” she said.
Since the start of SFCC’s involvement with FamilyU in 2022, the college has expanded efforts to serve student parents, convening leaders from across campus, Kutcher said.
“There has to be this significant institutional commitment, including folks who have the power to influence the physical facilities, the policies, the data, the systems,” she said.
Kutcher’s Student Parent Success Program offers one-on-one support, coaching and stipends for young student parents and established SFCC’s new Student Parent Advisory Group to amplify student parents’ voices in campus decision-making.
In addition to hosting parent workshops and family-friendly community events, the college has also constructed family-friendly spaces across campus, from a reading and play nook near the Campus Center to a family study room in the college’s library.
“We really are growing as an institution that is family-supportive, both for our current students and for really welcoming other parents from the community who maybe would like to go college but aren’t yet enrolled, to really make sure that they also feel welcome enrolling in this college,” Kutcher said.
The second year of SFCC’s FamilyU efforts involve taking on a student-parent fellow.
That’s where Rodriguez comes in. As FamilyU’s fellow, she’ll serve as a student-parent representative for administrators while planning and executing her own advocacy project.
Rodriguez is not sure yet what that project will look like, but she knows she wants to grow community among student parents attending SFCC. She’s thinking about working to expand the Student Parent Advisory Group and Student Parent Success Program or incorporating more parents who might like to become students into events and workshops.
Rodriguez said she’d also love to look at establishing drop-in child care options at the college, though that might take longer to coordinate than her yearlong fellowship.
“I really hope that, to my peers, it shows them that there is some kind of voice and representation for them,” Rodriguez said.
“I just hope that it makes them feel like college isn’t such a huge thing that is out of reach. It is possible for them to come back,” she added.
Rodriguez knows her family is already proud of her accomplishments as a FamilyU Student Parent Fellow. Kutcher said Rodriguez is blazing a path toward higher education for her entire family, even if her children may be a little too young to understand all the hard work their mom is doing.
“You are a model for them of what it looks like to go to college,” Kutcher told Rodriguez.