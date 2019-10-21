A new president is in the middle of her first semester at Santa Fe Community College. A fledgling faculty union’s first contract is a few months old. A clean state audit in 2018 showed an increase in the college’s net worth. And revenue stemming from a recent successful bond election is upgrading parts of the campus.
Things are happening at Santa Fe Community College, and after the Nov. 5 election, two newly elected members will join its governing board and help guide the institution through long-term planning.
“Sometimes people in the community think, ‘I know how the work of the English department needs to be done’ or ‘We’re going to do recruitment this way,’ ” said Martha Romero, who is vacating Position 3 on the governing board after a six-year term.
“I think it’s really important that board members understand that they’re not doers,” she said. “They’re not people who implement. The board’s role is at a broader policy level.”
Newly elected members will join a board that has overseen recent major developments at SFCC:
• The college’s branch of the American Association of University Professors and SFCC agreed to their first collective bargaining agreement in May.
• In February, the State Auditor’s Office reported zero findings in its financial audit of the college, compared to 21 in 2012.
• After voters overwhelmingly supported a $17 million bond issue in February 2018, SFCC has already completed $1 million in upgrades to its fitness center, and a new $7 million automotive technology center is expected to be ready in fall 2020.
The governing board seats are at large, meaning voters within the boundaries of the community college district, which corresponds with the boundaries of Santa Fe Public Schools, can vote in both races.
The race for the seat being vacated by Romero is between Jody Pugh, a supervisor with the U.S. Department of Energy, and Ruth Howes, a retired physics professor at Marquette and Ball State universities.
Pugh’s campaign is about leveraging her experience in the laboratory to improve connections between college degrees or certificates and local workforce needs.
“I understand the needs of the technical employers in the area as well as the needs of working and nontraditional students,” Pugh said. “With changing technologies, it’s important to anticipate the local needs while training and preparing the workforce to fill those needs.”
Howes said she was inspired to run after spending the last six years as a volunteer math tutor at SFCC and in Santa Fe Public Schools. She said she retired in Santa Fe after more than three decades as an undergraduate physics professor and researcher and wants to see a stronger connection between the college and the community.
“Santa Fe has essentially disavowed the community college. I don’t think many people think of it as Santa Fe’s institution of higher learning, and it deserves better than that,” Howes said. “I would like to see more people acknowledge that we belong to the city and students at SFCC are going to their hometown institutions. I think we can do this and the new president [Becky Rowley] is the right person for this job.”
Position 5, which is being vacated by Kathy Keith, is a three-person race between Miguel Acosta, a co-director of Santa Fe-based nonprofit Earth Care; David Dannenberg, the CEO and founder of software engineering company XformGov; and Piér Quintana, assistant director of personal and professional development at St. John’s College.
Acosta, who previously recruited and counseled first-generation students at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the University of New Mexico, said he wants to keep more young talent in New Mexico and help the college be part of the solution of citywide issues such as affordable housing.
“We should have several people at the college right now who are in line to be president,” he said. “In New Mexico, we’re investing in ideas and notions but not people. We’re not doing enough talent development. That why we lose talent and import folks for positions that could be going to locals.”
Dannenberg does not have experience working in higher education. The former technology executive said he has past experience setting up a career-track program between technology giant Intel and Arizona State University, and is excited by the opportunity to expand renewable energy programs at SFCC and attract more businesses to the area.
“Diversity of experience is important, and I have a lot of financial literacy from my background running both large and small companies,” Dannenberg said. “I think that Santa Fe should focus more energy on economic development in the technology space — attracting software, biofuel, other renewable energy companies. The region has everything in place to attract companies like that, but we don’t have motivation within city and county governments. They are almost only worried about tourism.”
Quintana is pushing her administrative experience at SFCC, where she worked from 2013 to 2018, in addition to work at UNM and New Mexico State, and her current role at St. John’s. Quintana also said personal experience as a first-generation college student from rural New Mexico allows her to understand the needs of the student body.
“I grew up in rural New Mexico in rural poverty, and education was my gateway to get out,” Quintana said. “I think I have a unique understanding of the student population. Working at St. John’s, it’s easy to see that Santa Fe has two different worlds. At SFCC, I see the chance for education to open up opportunities for all of Santa Fe like it did for me.”
The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County will host a candidate forum 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the board room on the Santa Fe Community College campus. All five candidates are expected to attend.
Position 3
Jody Pugh
Age: 63
Education: Currently working toward Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration in process from Walden University. She holds a master’s degree in national resource strategy from National Defense University, an MBA from West Texas A&M, master’s degree in civil engineering from New Mexico State and a bachelor’s degree from Western New Mexico University.
Occupation: Assistant manager and supervisory engineer at the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Los Alamos National Laboratory field office for the Department of Energy.
Experience: Spent past 20 years with the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration. Previously worked for the New Mexico Environment Department as an environmental scientist and as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service.
Personal: Married with two adult children.
Campaign information: electjodypugh@gmail.com, facebook.com/JodyforSFCC, jodyforsfcc.com
Arrests or criminal charges: None
Ruth Howes
Age: 75
Education: Bachelor’s degree in physics from Mount Holyoke College in 1965; master’s in physics from Columbia University in 1967; Ph.D. in Nuclear physics from Columbia University in 1971
Occupation: Retired
Experience: George and Frances Ball Professor Emerita of Physics and Astronomy at Ball State University and retired chair of the department of physics at Marquette University. In total, 32 years teaching and conducting research with undergraduates before spending the past six as a math tutor at SFCC and with Santa Fe Public Schools.
Personal life: Married with two adult daughters.
Campaign information: rhowes@bsu.edu, 505-955-0836
Arrests or criminal charges: None. Once paid a speeding ticket in Kansas.
Position 5
Miguel A. Acosta
Age: 63
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Latino Studies from the University of Illinois-Chicago
Occupation: Co-director at Santa Fe-based nonprofit Earth Care
Experience: Launched Poder Familiar, a parent leadership program, at local nonprofit Earth Care in 2017. Former adult educator and coordinator for Chicago City Colleges; recruiter and counselor for Latino students at University Illinois-Chicago; recruiter and counselor for first generation students at UNM; youth leadership program and community health coordinator at New Mexico Department of Health; served on the Board of Education at Albuquerque Public Schools.
Personal: Two adult sons, two grandchildren
Campaign information: macosta.csf@gmail.com, 505-800-8808
Arrests or criminal charges: Two DWI arrests in the 1990s
David Dannenberg
Age: 56
Education: Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology
Occupation: CEO and Founder at software engineering company XformGov
Experience: Chief technology officer at Core Metabolics; worked on the digital publishing system and iOS apps for Economist Magazine and on music platforms for Sony; executive management at Intel Corporation, semiconductor of process development at IBM.
Personal: Married with four kids
Campaign information: dwd@dberg.us, (505) 570-2051, www.dberg.us
Arrests or criminal charges: None
Piér Quintana
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from University of New Mexico in 2007; master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from University of Connecticut in 2011; working toward Ph.D. in higher education and human resource studies from Colorado State University.
Occupation: Assistant Director of Personal and Professional Development at St. John’s College
Experience: Worked at Santa Fe Community College between 2013 and 2018 as a director of the center for academic transitions and a director of career services and international programs department. Also has managed the student internship program at Sandia National Laboratories and worked in administration at both UNM and New Mexico State.
Personal: Has a partner and a stepson.
Arrests or criminal charges: None
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.