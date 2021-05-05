At least seven students from three Santa Fe schools have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.
Four of the students attend Kearny Elementary School, and one goes to Wood Gormley Elementary School, according to news releases from Santa Fe Public Schools.
Classmates and staff who came into contact with the students have been notified they should quarantine and get tested for the virus if they haven't been fully vaccinated.
Two students at Capital High School also have become infected with the virus.
One of the Capital High students tested positive last week and had not been on campus since April 22. That student's close contacts were not required to quarantine because more than 10 days had passed since the student had interacted with classmates and staff.
The other Capital High student was on campus Saturday. People who came into contact with that student have been notified they should quarantine and get tested for the virus if they haven't been fully vaccinated.
Capital High will pause its baseball program for 10 days because of this exposure, according to the school district.
All of the students who contracted the virus in the past week are isolating at home.
In all, 28 students have tested positive for the virus since the city's public schools fully reopened April 6. Two of those students were not infectious while on campus.
