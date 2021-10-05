For the second time in less than a week, students at Pojoaque Valley Middle School had to shelter in place after a threatening note was found in a bathroom.
Superintendent Sondra Adams declined to provide details about the note found around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, about 20 minutes before the end of the school day, though she said it threatened violence.
She said it likely was found by a student.
A previous note, reporting a bomb threat, was found in a bathroom Friday. Law enforcement determined it was a hoax.
"It's not a verified threat at this time," Adams said of Tuesday's note. "Any threat, the police take an active role it."
No other schools were affected by the threat, she added.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and Pojoaque Tribal Police both responded to the incident, she said, and students were able to leave school at the usual time through a procedure called a "controlled release."
Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the agency will start providing close patrols around the Pojoaque schools in response to the threats.
No further information was available about the incident, he added.
School administrators said they don't believe the note found Tuesday was related to Friday's bomb threat.
"It's not a fun, laughing matter," Adams said of the threats. "It puts fear in children and in parents. It has to stop."
