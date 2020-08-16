A new school year comes with grief, and the past few weeks have been heavy with grief, anticipating the school year ahead.
As pressure to reopen schools mounts and the pandemic rages on, school staff members like myself are trying to prepare for what’s to come. Each new headline twists the knots in my stomach a little tighter: 2,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas daycares with nearly 2,000 of those cases in children; 200 children sickened at a summer camp in Georgia; students and staff in Indiana exposed within hours of the first day of school; new research showing children carry as much viral load as adults; teachers, already lost to the virus.
When schools reopen, school staff will return, out of passion for the job, out of a sense of duty, and out of financial necessity. Families will send their children onto school buses and into classrooms, out of necessity and believing it’s what is best for their babies. And yet, we know not all our students and not all our staff members will survive the school year.
The danger of this pandemic is real. To believe otherwise is naive.
In my years teaching, I have lost students and I have lost colleagues. The grief from each of these deaths weighs heavy. The trauma from these deaths leaves an indelible mark on schools and communities.
I feel grief, knowing this trauma will be perpetuated in school after school across the country and in our state.
We must recognize that this trauma will not be equally dispersed among our communities. Research has shown that COVID-19 disproportionally impacts Indigenous, Latinx, Black and Hispanic communities. Centuries of policies of genocide, colonialism, and forced assimilation mean that today, these communities are more likely to lose students, teachers, educational assistants, therapists, school nutrition workers, custodians, bus drivers and administrators when we reopen schools.
I feel grief, knowing that politicians and national education leaders are gambling with students’ lives and treating school staff members as expendable. I feel grief, knowing that as we reopen schools, students will not be able to have the social interactions they need if we want them to say safe. The sense of normalcy that families want out of schools will not happen.
I feel grief, knowing that school staff will be forced to become more socially isolated. Many of us will isolate from family and friends, for fear of passing on a virus we were exposed to at school. I feel grief, because we didn’t have to be in this spot — choosing between remote education that perpetuates inequities, and the dangers of in-person education.
Families shouldn’t have to choose between sending their children to a potentially unsafe school environment and putting food on the table. As a society, we have chosen not to invest enough in public education; we have chosen not to invest enough in social safety nets; we have chosen not to invest enough public infrastructure; we have chosen not to invest enough in accessible healthcare. Now, for that lack of investment and care, we’re all paying the price.
Lauren Ceronie is a preschool special-education teacher in Santa Fe. She has worked in education policy in New Mexico and Washington, D.C.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.