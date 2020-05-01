Mike Hyatt, superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools, where novel coronavirus cases have surged in the past couple of weeks, has witnessed the worst effects of the pandemic.
About 80 percent of the 11,000 students in Hyatt's district are Native American, many of them from the Navajo Nation, where the virus has infected more than 2,000 people and led to over 70 deaths.
He hasn't been able to contact 2,000 of his students — nearly a fifth of the district — to find ways for them to participate in distance-learning programs. Some of those families are homeless, he said, while others are cutting cellphone and internet service out of their dwindling budgets.
He's expecting the district's budget to suffer cuts, too.
State lawmakers are preparing for a special session in mid-June to address a massive shortfall in projected revenues from the pandemic-related economic shutdown and plummeting oil prices.
The Legislature is expected to overhaul what would have been a record $7.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2021 and readjust the budget for the current fiscal year. The shortfall could be as high as $2 billion.
That could mean trouble for public education, which accounts for nearly 45 percent of the state budget.
School district leaders must begin drafting their budgets for the upcoming school year amid uncertainty about how the state's revenue shortage will affect their spending levels.
Hyatt already has laid off 55 staff members and closed an elementary school in preparation for cuts, he said.
"From my experience, I can see the impact across the entire state is going to be pretty intense," said Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools.
García served as the state's public education secretary during the 2008 recession.
"We will have to look at the open-door cost of keeping our bread and butter of classroom operations going," García said. "Other programs that make a great difference, we might not be able to afford those now."
Nancy Martira, a spokeswoman for the state Public Education Department, said the agency is in a holding pattern as it waits for lawmakers to make tough budget decisions.
"Basically, we're all in a bit of a strange spot," Martira said. "We are legally obligated to fulfill what the Legislature set out and what the Governor signed into law. … That being said, we are obviously aware the state is going to be facing some very serious budget cuts and we expect that to hit education as well.
"The guidance we have given schools is we are waiting for a special session," she said, "and everything can change after that."
The Public Education Department is set to receive millions of dollars worth of coronavirus-related relief for education from the federal CARES Act, which could help offset some of the cuts, Martira said.
It expects $108 million from one fund, 90 percent of which will go directly to districts and charter schools, she said.
The agency also is eligible to receive part of the $22 million the state is anticipating from the federal Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund.
State lawmakers have cited several high-profile expenses as possible targets for cuts — capital projects, a new endowment to help fund early childhood programs, and pension reform.
Public schools also are likely to take a hit.
"The big-ticket item that surfaces for me right now is the issue of salary raises," said state Sen. John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat who heads powerful legislative budget committees. "Those will have to be on the discussion table."
The Legislature approved 4 percent pay raises for public school teachers and other state government workers in the regular session earlier this year.
"My mission is to find bipartisan support out of the Senate to mitigate the cut the best we can,” Smith said.
The $3.4 billion budgeted for education in the next fiscal year represents an increase of more than 25 percent over funding allocated in fiscal year 2019.
The rise in education funding in the last two legislative sessions largely was in response to a state District Court lawsuit in which a judge ruled New Mexico's schools were not providing sufficient services to English-learning, low-income, Native American and special-education students, which together make up around 80 percent of New Mexico's student population.
The state was ordered to resolve the inequities in the summer of 2018
In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing New Mexico's education system is substantially different now. Lujan Grisham's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Lawmakers, educators and public school advocates now worry the state may lose any gains in education funding and reform made since the start of Lujan Grisham's tenure.
"We need to take a scalpel to the budget, not a meat ax," said state Sen. Mimi Stewart, a retired special-education teacher. "We need to determine where we can cut back on some of our spending, but true austerity measures don't help anyone in our state."
Stewart said she expects some key programs to be put on hold — such as K-5 Plus, which adds 25 days of classroom time in the summer for low-income elementary students, and extended learning, which adds 10 days to the calendar at either targeted schools or entire districts. Both programs have been touted by the Public Education Department as effective ways to address concerns raised in the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit.
State Rep. G. Andrés Romero, who chairs the House Education Committee and works as a history teacher at Albuquerque's Atrisco Heritage Academy, said he hopes the Legislature will retain most of the increases in education spending, especially funds for services for groups of at-risk kids identified in the case.
"We've strengthened some programs for these students over the past two years that we need to continue in light of any budget situation," Romero said.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, which represents the Martinez plaintiffs, and the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, which represents the Yazzie plaintiffs, filed motions this week asking a judge to reject the state's request to dismiss the suit.
Attorney Ernest Herrera of MALDEF said the conditions that required the lawsuit have been worsened by the pandemic, which led to school closures and the start of distance-learning programs.
"Foundations of inequity — from poverty to parental non-college background to lack of technology to subconscious bias — are likely made worse by learning from home," he said.
