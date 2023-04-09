Anugya Suman, right, and Nya Wilson strum the strings of their guitars made out of boxes in their classroom at Holy Ghost Catholic School on March 15. The third grade class made the instruments as part of an exchange facilitated by Level Up Village, in which students swapped videos with students in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Allison Overton, right, smiles while describing character traits of Estevan Valdez while Gabe Ruth listens March 15 in the hallway outside of their classroom at Holy Ghost Catholic School. The fifth graders' task was to examine what character traits they possess and how might those traits help them overcome challenges at home, at school and in the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE — Five students sat in the hallway of Holy Ghost Catholic School describing themselves. And each other.
Allison Overton was sweet but stubborn, with a propensity to stay on the swings until the very last second of lunch. Estevan Valdez was a creative collector because he’d decorated a collection of pencils to look like characters from the Addams Family. Olivia Garner was an intelligent and energetic book lover. Gabe Roth was honest, shy and helpful; he pointed to his willingness to buy items at the Book Fair for his classmates as evidence of this third quality.
The fifth graders’ task on that afternoon was to examine an important question: What character traits did they possess, and how might those traits help them overcome challenges at home, at school and in the U.S.? They brainstormed how these traits might dampen the impacts of inflation or a tendency to get angry quickly.
The recorded answers from the kids at Holy Ghost, a private Catholic school in Albuquerque’s International District — better known to many city residents as the “War Zone” — would cross continents and the Atlantic Ocean, traveling more than 6,000 miles to a classroom in Kyiv, Ukraine. There, a group of 10- and 11-year-olds — some of whom shared traits in common with their New Mexican counterparts — would watch the video and respond.
Facilitated by educational exchange company Level Up Village, two classrooms at Holy Ghost — first grade and third grade — exchanged videos with students the same ages over several weeks this winter and spring. While the fifth graders analyzed human rights and literary characters, the first graders constructed their own musical instruments.
All of it, said fifth grade teacher Lawrence Chacon, was intended to generate some understanding of how the lives of students elsewhere — particularly those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine — might look similar or different.
“The goal for us as a school … was just for them to be able to experience what the world outside of their own lives could be like,” he said.
Initially, Level Up Village organizers weren’t sure if the exchange would happen at all this year.
The organization maintains relationships with schools across Africa and Latin America to orchestrate eight-week arts- and science-based exchanges — made possible through the swapping of videos in English on Level Up Village’s online portal — for students ages 4 to 14. But a group of Ukrainian classrooms have been among the organization’s major partners in Europe for about five years, said Paula Van Ells, the learning program manager.
When Russia invaded the country in February 2022, Van Ells said Level Up Village had to halt the ongoing exchanges in Ukraine, and future exchanges with the country’s schools became uncertain.
Through a year of devastation, Ukrainian teachers kept in touch, Van Ells said. Some of their students had become refugees; others kept track of their schoolwork online. And some returned to in-person instruction, to the extent possible.
Despite it all, the Ukrainian teachers wanted to participate this year.
“I give them so much credit because they’re interested in picking it up again,” Van Ells said. “They want to do another course; they want to bring something special for their students.”
In response, Level Up Village offered exchange programs — typically priced at $600 for U.S. schools — for free to American schools willing to partner with Ukrainian ones, with a few major caveats due to current circumstances in Ukraine.
“We were very clear with them: ‘We hope that this happens. We hope that everything goes great, but you have to be prepared for the possibility that it may have to pause, that you may send videos and not get any back,’ ” Van Ells said.
The teachers at Holy Ghost — Chacon and first grade teacher Gretta Valenzuela — wanted to make it happen, too.
The school, whose students come from across the city, many of them children of parents in the military or employed by Sandia National Laboratories, had completed successful Level Up Village exchanges in the past. For the past five years, Holy Ghost’s fifth graders have participated in exchanges about natural resources, Chacon said. And Van Ells said she knew she could count on Valenzuela for a good exchange.
The young students spent weeks this semester making instruments — including panpipes, guitars and spinning drums — from recycled materials, learning about pitch and tempo in the process and sharing their progress with students in Ukraine, Valenzuela said. They sent a rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and received a Ukrainian lullaby in return.
Although the first graders’ exchange wasn’t explicitly about sharing American or Ukrainian cultural instruments — much less about ongoing conflict in the latter country — the video format allows them to clue into cultural signifiers, Van Ells said, from what students are wearing to their accents speaking English, from weather to what the classroom and playground look like.
The fifth graders, meanwhile, tackled themes of human rights and displacement head on. Their exchange was based on analysis of the novel Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan, a story about a young girl forced to flee her home country of Mexico following her father’s death. So, students in both countries were tasked with creating videos about human rights, migration and overcoming adversity.
During the lesson on migration, the Ukrainian students shared some of the challenges they’d faced since the beginning of the war, Chacon recalled.
One student recounted her experience hiding with her pregnant mother in the pantry during bombings, describing the sound of shells rattling her the windows and doors in her home. Others detailed their experiences as friends and relatives sought refuge in other countries.
“When the war started, many people left their homes, and they went abroad. Everyone misses home and relatives. … Ukraine is my home, and we will win,” a Ukrainian student in one of the exchange videos said.
It offered the Holy Ghost students a glimpse into a world very different from their own, replete with perils they likely haven’t faced, Chacon said. But it was also an opportunity to talk about the conflict openly, including perspectives from children their same age.
“We had conversations about what their world was like in a very safe way,” he said. “These kids had an image of what they thought might be happening because of the war, but then hearing from kids [expanded that].”
“It is heavy stuff, but it’s real,” he continued.
As Chacon’s students sat in the hallway, they brainstormed character traits for Anianna Neiman, one of the last of the students to be described by her peers.
“I’m going to say you’re really kind,” Olivia said.
“Helpful,” Allison suggested. “Generous.”
Perhaps this year’s exchange might add “compassionate” or “globally conscious” to the students’ list of character traits. Chacon said he hopes the program — and much of his teaching this year — will instill both traits in his students.
“My goal in this class the whole year has been [building] an understanding of how your actions affect other people,” he said. “My kids know. That’s what I constantly remind them of: The world will be a better place if everybody thinks about that.”