Anugya Suman, right, and Nya Wilson strum the strings of their guitars made out of boxes in their classroom at Holy Ghost Catholic School on March 15. The third grade class made the instruments as part of an exchange facilitated by Level Up Village, in which students swapped videos with students in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — Five students sat in the hallway of Holy Ghost Catholic School describing themselves. And each other.

Allison Overton was sweet but stubborn, with a propensity to stay on the swings until the very last second of lunch. Estevan Valdez was a creative collector because he’d decorated a collection of pencils to look like characters from the Addams Family. Olivia Garner was an intelligent and energetic book lover. Gabe Roth was honest, shy and helpful; he pointed to his willingness to buy items at the Book Fair for his classmates as evidence of this third quality.

The fifth graders’ task on that afternoon was to examine an important question: What character traits did they possess, and how might those traits help them overcome challenges at home, at school and in the U.S.? They brainstormed how these traits might dampen the impacts of inflation or a tendency to get angry quickly.

031523_HolyGhostSchool03rgb.jpg

Third graders Anna Vu, left, and Abigail Landavazo speak in unison while being recorded for their exchange with students in Kyiv, Ukraine.
031523_HolyGhostSchool02rgb.jpg

Allison Overton, right, smiles while describing character traits of Estevan Valdez while Gabe Ruth listens March 15 in the hallway outside of their classroom at Holy Ghost Catholic School. The fifth graders' task was to examine what character traits they possess and how might those traits help them overcome challenges at home, at school and in the U.S.
031523_HolyGhostSchool04rgb.jpg

Fifth grade teacher Lawrence Chacon checks in on a discussion among students about the character traits they possess as part of an exchange with students in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15.
031523_HolyGhostSchool05rgb.jpg

Isaiah Gabaldon speaks with his group about their various character traits March 15 during a class discussion at Holy Ghost Catholic School.

