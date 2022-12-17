Joanne Corwin remembers the uncertainty she felt as a new mother.
In the late 1980s, her eldest daughter — and first-born child — was identified as deaf, spurring parental anxiety that no amount of education could have prepared her for.
"I have a master's degree in special education, and my husband has his degree as a sign language interpreter. And still, when we had our own deaf baby, I felt like I knew nothing," Corwin said.
It's a common phenomenon among hearing parents of deaf or hard of hearing children, she said. The worries range from seemingly trivial — can I put a hat or headband on my baby's head while she's wearing hearing aids? — to grave — will my child make friends, fall in love, find a job, lead a fulfilling life?
While some of the questions are difficult to answer, statewide resources are available to support families and their deaf or hard of hearing children from birth to 6 years old. The New Mexico School for the Deaf's Early Intervention and Developmental Services Department, which offers such programs, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Corwin, who started working for the department a few years after her own family began receiving intervention services in 1986, now serves its statewide director.
A recent report from the New Mexico School for the Deaf shows its early intervention programs serve about 260 families across the state, nearly half of whom live in rural or remote communities.
The programs' primary goal is developing deaf or hard of hearing children's language and literacy skills, Corwin said.
Program staff members also help children learn how to communicate with their families — and vice versa — by reading together and practicing sign language. Children learn to communicate their needs and emotions through American Sign Language, spoken language or both, Corwin said. Meanwhile, parents learn to effectively communicate with their child with sign language and by reducing background noise and managing assistive technology, such as hearing aids and cochlear implants.
Language development must begin as young as possible for children who are deaf and hard of hearing, said Jennifer Herbold, superintendent of the New Mexico School for the Deaf.
"When it comes to [deaf and hard of hearing] children, by far the greatest predictor of success is early access to language," Herbold said. "The brain is most receptive to language at very early ages, and this is when the brain needs that type of stimulation."
Through a partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health, the Early Intervention and Developmental Services Department is notified whenever a child in the state is identified as deaf or hard of hearing, Corwin said. Specialists then work to get the child and their family involved in the program.
Kristen Mora, a Santa Fe parent with a child in the intervention program, said she was happy to receive the call.
When Mora's second son, River, was born, he failed his newborn hearing screening. Mora initiated an intense process of diagnostic screenings, and her son was in hearing aids by the time he was 4 months old.
Throughout this process — as Mora tried to balance audiologist visits with motherhood — the phone kept ringing; specialists from the New Mexico School for the Deaf were calling to get River and his family enrolled in intervention programs.
"They are diligent about getting kids involved in these programs and getting them referred. I'm so grateful that they didn't just stop calling," Mora said.
The specialists organized home visits with speech and physical therapists and a deaf mentor to teach the family American Sign Language. And it didn't feel like another appointment to have to juggle, Mora said.
River, now 5, does not speak, but he does sign. And he and his family have embraced deaf culture.
"River is thriving; he's flourished. He loves his school. He has a community. And I think the most important thing about this is that he's gone through his early years, and he doesn't feel 'other.' He doesn't feel different; he's just 100 percent confident in himself," Mora said.
In addition to boosting children's language and literacy skills, early intervention programs also provide support for parents and families new to deaf culture and communities.
"At least 90 percent of [deaf or hard of hearing] babies are born to hearing adults, with the vast majority never having any prior interactions or experiences with [deaf or hard of hearing] adults," Herbold said. "We help families navigate the complicated world of language options and services."
Mora, who had no experience interacting with deaf or hard of hearing people before her son was born, said the anxiety could be overwhelming.
"Before you get to the success story part of it, a lot of parents — especially mothers — they go through a grief period. … When you're going to have a new baby, you have all these dreams of how their life will be. And when that changes, it's not a negative thing, but there is an emotional impact that happens to the parent," she said.
Early intervention programs help guide families through that process, Corwin said, including by facilitating parent groups, sign language classes and family-friendly events where parents can meet — and lean on — others in similar circumstances.
Crucially, Corwin said, the intervention programs also connect families with deaf and hard of hearing adults — not just school staff but also deaf mentors who can help ease parents' concerns about their child's future. They know how a deaf person might order at a restaurant or communicate with people outside their sight lines, Corwin said, and they're happy to share such tips with families.
Corwin recalled when her own family was involved in early intervention, school staff members served as people with whom to celebrate successes. She gleefully called a specialist after her daughter used her first conjunction or told her first lie, she said, because the two actions showed the high level of linguistic cognition going on in her child's brain.
Mora said the support she gained from program personnel, deaf mentors and other parents softened the emotional impact of River's identification as hard of hearing. It made her think differently, she said.
Another mother involved in early intervention said the programs were essential for her family.
"She just looks like a kid that's developing at the rate of any other kid," Berta said of her daughter, who has unilateral hearing loss. She asked to be identified only by her first name to protect her child's privacy.
"All the turmoil and the misunderstanding and the insecurities were from my end," she said. "It felt to me … like the person who needed the most support was me, in terms of knowing how to navigate things for her and with her."
After 40 years of supporting young children and their families, New Mexico School for the Deaf's early intervention programs won't be slowing down any time soon, Corwin said.
New technology, advances in brain research and the advent of newborn hearing screenings have increased opportunities for early language development in deaf and hard of hearing children. People who participated in early intervention programs decades ago are starting to return to the discipline as practitioners. Their exceptional language skills and passion for the work often make them the best practitioners, Corwin said.
"Seeing new life and new blood coming in is really fun," she added. "… I have just the highest hopes and — not just hopes — confidence in the future of early intervention."