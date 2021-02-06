NEWCOMB — A column of concrete not more than 18 inches wide rises up the north side of Newcomb High School, serving as a buttress against a wall of aging brick to help keep it from collapsing.
Five years ago, school officials noticed the wall was separating from the rest of the building, and an engineer was hired to save it. The solution: Build the buttress and attach steel bolts to it from the wall for stabilization. The cost of the project was around $26,000.
Newcomb Principal Bill McLaughlin said the makeshift piece of engineering has served its purpose.
“I don’t think the state or the [state] regulatory commission would allow us to use it if it was unsafe,” McLaughlin said. “I think it meets the minimum specs and requirements for utilization.”
Such is life for schools in the Central Consolidated School District, which serves the communities of Kirtland, Shiprock and Newcomb. Candice Thompson, the district’s director of operations, said its capital budget of $3.1 million simply cannot cover all the construction and maintenance needs. The shortfall forces administrators to be creative in how they address those issues, she added.
“When we talk to our peers in the southeast corner of the state, and I tell them about our conditions, they’re like, ‘What?’ I tell them, ‘I’ll give you the nickel tour here, and you are going to be shocked,’ ” Thompson said.
Central Consolidated Schools’ dilemma is one faced by many districts in the northwestern part of the state that struggle to build and maintain infrastructure designed to accommodate and educate kids — and even to serve as teacher dwellings in rural areas with few housing options for new recruits.
The districts are cash-strapped when it comes to funds for facilities because they can’t generate enough revenue through property taxes to repay general obligation bonds needed for improvements. Too much of the land within their boundaries is classified as tax-exempt federal or tribal property.
They find themselves heavily relying on state funding for capital improvements through a cost-sharing formula that determines how much of a project each public school district must cover on its own.
Many administrators and board members argue the system punishes poorer districts, even while covering a larger share of their building costs, because it only allows them to construct facilities at a state-defined standard of “adequacy,” while property-rich districts can afford to build structures beyond that standard.
The system leaves poor, rural districts with a mixture of new buildings that meet basic standards and aging structures in need of repair or replacement.
School leaders found hope in a recent court ruling that could lead to an overhaul of the state’s capital outlay system for public schools for the second time in the last 20 years.
State District Judge Louis E. DePauli, in the 11th Judicial District, ruled in December the capital outlay system is neither uniform nor sufficient for all school districts and violates the state Constitution. His ruling came as part of a lawsuit filed in 1998 by the Zuni Public School District and Gallup-McKinley County Schools. At the time, another judge ruled the system the state used then also was unconstitutional.
State legislators and the New Mexico Public Education Department have made efforts to address the issue, but school administrators in the northwest say they haven’t done enough to fix the inequities.
“We are getting a subpar building when in reality we are trying to design a building to meet the educational specification [for students],” said Mike Hyatt, superintendent of Gallup-McKinley County Schools.
“Some districts have excess money, and they can go above and beyond the educational specifications,” Hyatt said. “Many of them can meet that educational specification with their property tax dollars. Whereas, we and other districts are stuck with adequacy standards, which is a lower [quality] building.”
‘Cannibalize other things’
In 2019, the Central Consolidated School District was required to put up 38 percent in matching funds to receive grants available through the Public School Capital Outlay Council, which oversees and awards funds for building projects. Gallup-McKinley Schools must cover 20 percent of a project, while Zuni, which has no property tax base, depends upon the state providing 100 percent of its construction costs.
Contrast that with wealthier Santa Fe Public Schools and Taos Municipal Schools, which receive only a 10 percent match from the state.
Daniel Benavidez, superintendent of the Central Consolidated School District, said it was able to help fund the construction of Judy Nelson Elementary School in 2017 through a general obligation bond and plans to rebuild Newcomb Elementary School in the next couple of years.
Hyatt said his district has no bonding capacity. Even when it is able to start capital projects, he said, there is a limit to what it can do.
“For us out here, we have to cannibalize other things that we need to provide,” said Chris Mortensen, vice president of the school board for Gallup-McKinley County Schools. “You make sacrifices with technology, with square footage, with quality of facilities.”
Sometimes, making a sacrifice means taking something old and giving it a new purpose. When the Gallup-McKinley district needed a second high school in the mid-2000s, it overhauled the old Gallup Middle School and created Miyamura High School. Central Consolidated turned the old Shiprock High School into its central office. The former Zuni High School is now used for storage.
“We’ve committed to doing the most we can with the limited resources we have,” said Gary Montoya, school board president at Central Consolidated.
‘Education on the cheap’
State Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, who heads the Legislature’s Public School Capital Outlay Oversight Task Force, said legislators are doing the best they can to close the capital inequity gap, but he noted the state’s overall education funding system is flawed, too.
“What we have is people fighting and arguing over who is getting more of not enough funding,” Soules said. “That becomes incumbent upon us that we fully and properly fund education. I think we’ve made some progress, but we’re still trying to do education on the cheap.”
Judy Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Public Education Department, referred any questions about the capital outlay lawsuit to the state Attorney General’s Office, which did not respond to a request for comment.
Robinson said the Public Education Department is focusing on measures to address another issue during the current legislative session that is equally important to northwestern districts: the federal Impact Aid Program, which provides funding for districts with large parcels of federal and tribal lands as compensation for property tax losses.
The state of New Mexico essentially diverts some of those funds by reducing the amount of state funding it allocates to Impact Aid districts — a practice that has faced fierce opposition. Following a challenge by several districts, the U.S. Department of Education reviewed the state’s funding system last year and determined it did not meet certain criteria to divert any Impact Aid.
In January, the agency ordered New Mexico to reimburse nearly $60 million in Impact Aid it had withheld from districts in the 2019-20 school year.
Robinson said lawmakers are considering legislation to comply with the order. “That legislation, if approved, will immediately give districts, including many with large populations of Native American students, more money to invest in programs and services that improve educational outcomes,” she said.
Hyatt and Benavidez said resolving the Impact Aid issue would help districts pay for capital projects. Gallup-McKinley County Schools lost $24 million from the state in 2019-20, while Central Consolidated lost $15 million.
With more money for buildings, Benavidez said, students “get to be in a nice facility. They maybe get a nice gym or a nice football field — things that you take for granted if you’re in a city or another state. It’s important for our students to see what’s out there, and we can give that to them with this money.”
A need for teacher housing
Soules said lawmakers changed the capital outlay match percentages for school districts two years ago to better reflect actual construction costs, even figuring in the amount of travel costs companies accrue when working on rural projects.
A report by the Legislative Finance Committee in 2019 said more than $2.4 billion in awards statewide have gone to build school facilities to so-called adequacy standards since the lawsuit was filed, with more than $350 million allotted to districts in the northwest.
The Public School Capital Outlay Council also has broadened the range of projects districts can propose, allowing them to request funds for athletic facilities and libraries. In 2019, the Legislature allocated $34 million for projects, and much of that was aimed at northwestern districts.
That included $10 million for teacher housing, which is another burden those districts carry.
Benavidez said 92 percent of his district lies on tribal land, which limits housing options for many instructors. Central Consolidated has 112 housing units for teachers, but many units are more than 30 years old.
He encountered similar issues when he was the superintendent at the Zuni district from 2016-20. The district made gains in improving teacher housing during his tenure, building 40 new units, he said. Still, he added, there are some houses and duplexes in use that were built during World War II, which made it difficult to recruit quality teachers.
“How can you house teachers in an area that is so remote in housing that is just terrible?” Benavidez said. “It’s either falling apart or built in the [1930s] or ’40s, and you’re trying to attract young, high-quality people. You can’t do that because you don’t have the facilities for them to want to stay there.”
Thompson said her department routinely makes maintenance checks on those properties, some of which are in such disrepair they are uninhabitable. One duplex in Shiprock had buckled and cracked bedroom floors, cracks running up the kitchen wall and a sagging roof. The building was just condemned, Thompson said, but a teacher lived in it as recently as four years ago.
While she juggles capital projects at the Central Consolidated School District, Thompson said, she sees the success of neighboring Farmington Municipal Schools. That district took six years and spent $75 million rebuilding Farmington High School.
Thompson said she wishes her district could do something as bold.
“Our community would love to support something like that, but we don’t have that advantage,” she said.
