New Mexico educators will have substantial pay raises in the next school year, an exhilarating development. In 2022, big raises feel necessary, right and worth celebrating.
The burden on public schools throughout the past two years’ pandemic has been severe. In March 2020, almost everything changed overnight. Schools moved online. District staff members worked around the clock to think through and solve a range of emerging problems, from new technologies to serving meals.
For decades, teachers have been undervalued, faced institutional sexism, and witnessed the long, strategic push of profiteers to shift public school funding to private industry. In the pandemic, teachers faced intense new challenges. They learned to teach through computers, and mastered a new set of tools to run their classes. Add everything up, and the need for educator raises reached extraordinary intensity. In February, New Mexico’s Legislature passed and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed significant raises for teachers and educational staff. Our state’s education budget increased more than 10 percent over last year’s, moving close to $4 billion in total.
It’s been invigorating to appreciate how much we owe educators and all they give to kids, families and our community. But after working on five budgets for the Santa Fe Public Schools, and looking towards the sixth, for the 2022-23 school year, my elation evaporates. As always, SFPS faces difficult decisions. We must prioritize what we can do and what we can no longer afford to do. Here’s a rough summary of how the budget and funding cycle will go:
First, at the early April spring budget workshop hosted by the Public Education Department, school districts get the most important piece — the unit value for the coming school year (for the 2021-22 school year it has ended up at $4,863). The unit value determines how much money will be allocated to each district and to each school.
Next, superintendents and school boards dig in to create the budget for each district. The amount of money available depends on several factors, including numbers of students in each grade level and in special education and, notably, on the previous school year’s enrollment. For the upcoming 2022-23 budget, the dramatically lower enrollment during the current pandemic school year will mean a much tighter budget.
Then the welcome raises for education professionals must be factored into the budget. An average of 7 percent for staff will be put in place, after we reach minimum teacher salaries of $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000 for tiers 1, 2 and 3.
The bad news is, in the end, we won’t have enough money for all the raises our roughly 2,000 employees need and deserve. We will work to address the inevitable unfair individual circumstances for those getting smaller raises. No matter the complexities, we are doing the right thing in raising our base salaries. This is what we need for the future of public education.
We will use all our resources. We will support key initiatives, and work to fill gaps with stimulus funds while continuing to seek creative solutions. We will also embark on reimagining Santa Fe Public Schools, enhancing good teaching with strong cultural alignment and family involvement. My great hope is that someday soon, our society’s investments in education will be unquestionably strong and generous. Positive working environments and fair salaries will reinvigorate and attract dedicated people to the teaching profession. We will see increasingly vibrant public school systems in which educators are continually inspired by the profound good they do for children.
After one of the most difficult times in memory, the
Santa Fe Board of Education will adopt a budget this year, giving educators raises. In the end, the budget won’t add up to what our education staff needs and truly deserves. Even so, we are making progress, and we must stay committed to increasing funding because public education provides the foundation for our society’s future.
Kate Noble is in her second term on the Santa Fe Board of Education. She can be reached at knoble@sfps.k12.nm.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yet another broken promise to teachers. Another slap in the face. Teachers should turn tail and find new jobs elsewhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.