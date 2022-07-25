The Santa Fe school board will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to gather public comment on five people who have applied to take the south-side District 4 seat of former board Vice President Rudy Garcia and to conduct public interviews with the candidates.

Following the public forum and interviews, the board could choose to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Garcia's term, which ends in December 2023. Garcia resigned in June, citing a need to focus on his health.

All five candidates for the seat indicated they're committed to running for it in the November 2023 election — something board members said in June would be a key factor in who they select to fill the seat.

