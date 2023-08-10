The Santa Fe school board on Thursday examined one of its first major policy proposals related to the district’s ongoing “reimagining” efforts.

Amended Policy 534, to which the board gave an initial approval, would, when possible, impose one- or three-year grace periods for families to seek alternatives should a school need to be closed or repurposed due to declining student enrollment, economic factors, facilities issues or health and safety concerns.

A second reading of the proposed policy, expected to take place at the board’s next meeting Aug. 24, will be required prior to its official adoption.

