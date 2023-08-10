The Santa Fe school board on Thursday examined one of its first major policy proposals related to the district’s ongoing “reimagining” efforts.
Amended Policy 534, to which the board gave an initial approval, would, when possible, impose one- or three-year grace periods for families to seek alternatives should a school need to be closed or repurposed due to declining student enrollment, economic factors, facilities issues or health and safety concerns.
A second reading of the proposed policy, expected to take place at the board’s next meeting Aug. 24, will be required prior to its official adoption.
“We can’t just have a sort of slow strangulation of public education,” said school board member Kate Noble. “We have to think about doing things that make it better, and I think that [these are] some foundational tools for us to responsibly steward toward a more equitable district in the future.”
The school’s “reimagining” effort began in October as the board’s response to declining enrollment and aging facilities across the district.
The process, initially budgeted to cost no more than $210,000, is slated to go up this school year as a steering committee analyzes the results of initial inquiry phases and eventually presents policy, programming and facilities recommendations to the school board. It is expected to last 12 to 18 months.
Reimagining Chief Strategic Officer and former Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia told the board the reimagining process has yielded five major priorities so far: behavioral health and social-emotional learning; educator recruitment and retention; student recruitment and retention; bilingual education; and magnet schools or special programming, including equitable transportation access in the district.
Amended Policy 534 is among the first of the reimagining recommendations. Intended to “attain positive student outcomes and equity goals,” the proposed policy outlines a “realignment” process when shifts in a school’s student body or enrollment render facilities inefficient and refurbishing those facilities is not feasible or fiscally responsible.
If a school will be closed or repurposed, the policy calls for a three-year grace period, when possible, for families to settle on another schooling option. The policy also gradually halts admissions for the school’s earliest grades.
If the school’s enrollment is less than half of its capacity, it isn’t cost-effective to fix the facility, the quality of education is diminished or health and safety concerns exist, the proposed grace period could be cut to one year. In both cases, the proposed policy states, students displaced by closures will be offered priority enrollment in the district’s transfer process.
“The grace period allows for students and families adequate time for planning. ... Nothing is worse [than] when you hear, ‘School’s going to close next year,’ and people bought houses or they’ve made plans and their whole world turns upside down,” Garcia said.
Board members approved the policy unanimously, although they recommended a few terms be clarified.
“I think it’s a really solid start, and I don’t think there’s a lot that needs to be changed,” said board President Sarah Boses.
Board Vice President Sascha Anderson said any “realigning” under the proposed policy should maintain a mix of school sizes within the district, which ranges from student populations of below 100 at Tesuque Elementary School to more than 1,500 at Santa Fe High School, according to state Public Education Department data.
Though smaller schools can bring smaller class sizes and more personalized instruction, larger schools can come with a wider variety of services available to students, including counselors and nurses on-site full time or additional programming, Garcia said during her presentation to the board.
“Larger schools serve some kids better, and smaller schools serve other kids better,” Anderson said.