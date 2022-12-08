Combating climate change, tougher gun control laws and state funding to replace soon-to-disappear federal coronavirus relief dollars are among the priorities Santa Fe Public Schools officials plan to push in the upcoming legislative session.

Board members and district staff talked about the policies they support at a school board meeting Thursday night and plan to share their priorities with local legislators during the Santa Fe school board’s legislative breakfast Jan. 5 prior to the start of the 2023 session on Jan. 17.

Doing more about climate change is a priority shared by students as well, said board Secretary Sascha Anderson.

