In September 2022, Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education President Kate Noble announced the launch of “Reimagining Santa Fe Public Schools,” a process which evolved from a 2019 board resolution addressing key structural issues in the district.

It all sounded good — bring together community leaders, parents, teachers, students, graduates and staff to figure out the best way to deliver an excellent education to all district students.

But do we really need to reinvent the wheel? There are many models for success Santa Fe Public Schools could emulate, like the public schools in Mississippi. Long among the lowest ranking among all states in public education results, Mississippi’s fourth graders’ ranking in reading proficiency rose from 49th place nationally in 2013 to 29th by 2019. Thirty-two percent of the state’s fourth graders met their literacy targets in 2019, up from 27% in 2017 and 17% in 1998.

