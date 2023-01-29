In September 2022, Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education President Kate Noble announced the launch of “Reimagining Santa Fe Public Schools,” a process which evolved from a 2019 board resolution addressing key structural issues in the district.
It all sounded good — bring together community leaders, parents, teachers, students, graduates and staff to figure out the best way to deliver an excellent education to all district students.
But do we really need to reinvent the wheel? There are many models for success Santa Fe Public Schools could emulate, like the public schools in Mississippi. Long among the lowest ranking among all states in public education results, Mississippi’s fourth graders’ ranking in reading proficiency rose from 49th place nationally in 2013 to 29th by 2019. Thirty-two percent of the state’s fourth graders met their literacy targets in 2019, up from 27% in 2017 and 17% in 1998.
Mississippi’s eighth graders made among the largest gains in math among all states. These gains applied to black and Hispanic students, including those from low-income families, too.
How did Mississippi achieve these astounding results? First, it enacted the Literacy Promotion Act in 2013, which required third grade students to demonstrate basic reading proficiency levels before progressing to fourth grade. It also passed the Early Learning Collaborative Act, which funds specialized collaborative pre-Kindergarten programs and encourages partnerships between school districts and Head Start, private schools and child care centers to maximize state funding for pre-K programs for 4-year-old children.
Mississippi also focused on teachers — forming partnerships with outside agencies to develop programs for educators working with children to achieve their reading goals. Teachers were expected to understand the science of reading, which is rooted in phonics and reading aloud. Literacy coaches were hired by the state to improve teacher performance in classrooms by helping them with lesson-planning and long-term literacy strategies.
Mississippi designated 14 elementary schools as “Emerging Science of Reading Schools” to model excellence in teacher training and curriculum.
Mississippi adopted assessments at the beginning, middle and end of the school year as well as quarterly reports of student progress levels and the specific strategies being used to help struggling students. Lines of communication were set up among schools, policymakers and parents to keep everyone appraised of student performance on an ongoing basis.
No schools have been singled out — the Literacy Promotion Act focuses on the performance of all students with particular emphasis on the 25% of students performing at the lowest level at each school. The state has created online literacy resources for parents, and its Department of Education has held statewide meetings for the purpose of educating, empowering and embedding parents into the reading assessment process.
Over the past 10 years, Mississippi has proved every student can learn, regardless of economic circumstances. The upward trajectory in reading proficiency starts with one of the best early-literacy initiatives in the U.S. and the steady implementation of common core standards.
I hope the group reimagining education in Santa Fe gives due consideration to emulating the state of Mississippi in reaching its conclusions about what works to move the needle in education and encourages the district to welcome community resources that can speed up the process.
Roberta Colton is a retired attorney and former board of trustees chairwoman of Paul Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.