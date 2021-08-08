Early College Opportunities High School is full this fall, with around 150 students enrolled in vocational training at the school's campus in south-central Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Public Schools hopes to eventually expand ECO's capacity to 400. Until then, there's a waitlist.
"This will be the smallest amount of students I've ever worked with since I was a teacher," said Principal Joshua Rhine, who is beginning his first year at the school.
The district has allocated nearly $14 million for a new building that will house core academic classes at ECO. Administrators hope the building will be finished by fall 2022.
"Once we get that building going, it's going to be a completely new school," Rhine said. "That's exciting."
According to the district's website, a general contractor for the project has yet to be named. If a bond measure is successful in November, an additional $14.5 million could go toward renovations at ECO.
Rhine, a former assistant principal at Capital High School who has a background in special education, is passionate about the nontraditional nature of ECO. He has a learning disability and had an individualized education plan when he was a student.
"If I can do it, anyone can do it," he said. "I had difficulties in a lot of areas. It just takes an adult to take an interest in you and make you feel like you can do it. The rest is pretty easy from there."
He said he sees his new position as the final destination in his career. He hopes to add more business classes and maybe a solar program to the school's offerings. He is ECO's third principal since the school was founded in 2016.
At ECO, students take standard subjects while earning college credit through different "pathways," such as automotive repair, welding or construction. The campus has welding facilities, auto workshops, a garden and a greenhouse.
"The appeal is that almost every elective we have is connected to a college in some way," Rhine said.
Early College Opportunities and The MASTERS Program at Santa Fe Community College are the only early college high schools in the Santa Fe area. In 2016, the state commissioned a report on several of its early college schools, which are designed to accelerate students through high school and help them attain two-year college degrees or a workforce credential.
According to the report, a primary goal of early college schools is to get students who are from "groups traditionally underrepresented" in post-secondary schools involved with college and workforce training. Of 57 administrators interviewed for the report, nearly 30 percent thought of the early college model as a way to engage students at risk of dropping out.
In 2016, 531 students in New Mexico graduated from one of 13 early college high schools in the state.
According to data from 11 of those schools, 40 percent of students earned an associate degree before graduation, 11 percent joined the workforce, and 67 percent went on to pursue a four-year degree.
Also in 2016, ECO opened on Zia Road south of Santa Fe High School. In its first year, ECO received an "F" in its state evaluation — a grading system that's no longer in use in New Mexico. And the school's proficiency scores in reading and math have been dismal. Still, the school boasted an 83 percent graduation rate last year.
"When you have a tiny school like this," Rhine said, "the data can be definitely skewed a little bit."
When the pandemic erupted, classes at ECO went online. Because of that, some students hope to retake some of their electives to get that in-person experience, Rhine said.
He hopes to work closely with the school's new counselor to track seniors' academic progress and enroll them in credit recovery if needed to make sure they graduate on time.
"Kids are going to excel at those hands-on classes," Rhine said. "But the academic areas, you don't know how engaged or disengaged they were during the pandemic."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.