Kasey Rivera, 9, spent Wednesday morning reading about a narwhal.

With some help from Avery Armstrong, a reading specialist, Kasey breezed through the book, sitting on a couch at the headquarters of Santa Fe-based literacy organization Reading Quest. Occasionally, Armstrong paused Kasey as she read aloud to ask comprehension questions or revisit a word.

But there’s a big difference between Wednesday’s Kasey — who could read out complicated narwhal facts with minimal help from Armstrong — and the Kacey who first arrived at Reading Quest.