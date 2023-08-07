When Marisa Martinez moved her family back to New Mexico two years ago, Santa Fe Waldorf School seemed like the right place for her middle school-aged daughter, Xavia Martinez.

The school’s small class sizes — capped at 12 students per teacher, according to Waldorf’s website — would offer Xavia the personalized attention she needed after her older sister, Zamora Moon Martinez, died of a brain tumor.

For Martinez, the school’s decision to shut down — announced unexpectedly Saturday, after nearly 40 years in operation and just days before the expected start of the 2023-24 school year — was “irresponsible and shameful,” she said.

