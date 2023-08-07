When Marisa Martinez moved her family back to New Mexico two years ago, Santa Fe Waldorf School seemed like the right place for her middle school-aged daughter, Xavia Martinez.
The school’s small class sizes — capped at 12 students per teacher, according to Waldorf’s website — would offer Xavia the personalized attention she needed after her older sister, Zamora Moon Martinez, died of a brain tumor.
For Martinez, the school’s decision to shut down — announced unexpectedly Saturday, after nearly 40 years in operation and just days before the expected start of the 2023-24 school year — was “irresponsible and shameful,” she said.
The sudden closure left her family scrambling to find a school for Xavia, now 14 and set to start high school.
“I don’t have a high school for her. She’s going into ninth grade, and she has no high school,” Martinez said.
Meanwhile, Brenna Farrow, heading into her seventh year of teaching at the school, with two children enrolled there, mourned the loss of her job, her close-knit class and the entire school community.
“It just had this magic about it that I didn’t feel anywhere else, this sense of hope and inspiration for the children,” Farrow said of Waldorf. “It excited me, and it made me want to be a part of it.”
The reason behind the school’s closure is the result of declining enrollment and, in turn, decreasing tuition dollars, school officials said.
In an email Saturday to families announcing the closure, the school’s board of trustees said enrollment had dipped significantly, dropping from a student population of more than 200 at the end of last school year to just 140 signed contracts for students by mid-July for the 2023-24 school year.
Declining enrollment is a common problem among New Mexico schools. Santa Fe Public Schools’ student population has steadily declined for the last five years. Albuquerque Public Schools serves 9,000 fewer students than it did at the start of the 2019-20 school year, Public Education Department data shows.
Though some private schools experienced a population boost during the coronavirus pandemic, Waldorf’s drop in enrollment and tuition revenue left the school with an insurmountable operating deficit, even after proposed budget cuts, Janine Pearson, the school’s communications director, said in an interview Monday.
Pearson declined to state the precise value of the school’s deficit. But it was big enough, she said, that fast fundraising efforts would have proved insufficient, even with tuition costs between $12,000 and $20,000 per year.
“It just wasn’t possible in this short time frame. If we had months to develop a fundraiser and really reach out far and wide, there might have been a possibility,” she said.
The decision to shut down was a difficult one for the board, Micky Leach, president of the school’s board of trustees, said in a Monday news release announcing the closure.
“We are painfully aware that closing so close to the school year is distressing. But we couldn’t, in good conscience, begin the school year knowing that we could not pay our employees,” Leach said.
Farrow, one of those employees, believed in what she called Waldorf’s “magic.” After starting as a parent, she said, she fell in love with the school, the 13-acre campus near Old Pecos Trail and Rabbit Road, and the community. She became a teacher to teach there and spent the last six years instructing a single class of students, following them as they progressed from first through sixth grade.
She worries about how the school’s closure will affect her students.
“To have that suddenly not available to them is just really heartbreaking,” Farrow said. “There was an eagerness you would see in the students in the morning; they would come running onto the campus to see their friends, see their teacher. They really loved learning.”
The closure will also affect more than 30 staff members. Farrow, like all of Santa Fe Waldorf’s teachers, lost her job this week, a change she said will be “a hardship” for her family.
But she said she harbors no resentment over the board of trustees’ decision to shut down the school.
“I know that everyone who was in leadership was working as hard as they could to save the school,” Farrow said. “It’s unfortunate that they let us know so late in the game, but that was because they were trying every single thing to save the school.”
“It was a beautiful thing that ended suddenly, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a beautiful thing,” she added.
Waldorf students and their families are scouring Santa Fe for suitable schooling alternatives. Applications for many local charter and private schools closed in the spring. Some families are considering home-schooling.
Martinez said her efforts to find a spot for Xavia in a public high school have been fruitless. Farrow is not sure where her children — entering fifth and ninth grades — will end up for the fast-approaching school year.
St. Michael’s High School announced Monday its doors will be open to “any and all displaced students” in seventh through 12th grades.
Some Waldorf families said they already have paid thousands in tuition dollars for the 2023-24 school year — money Martinez said she hasn’t yet gotten back.
Pearson acknowledged many Santa Fe Waldorf families have made payments to the school before the start of the 2023-24 year, ranging from monthly installments to annual tuition in full. The school’s board of trustees is “actively” developing a plan to repay tuition, Pearson said.
For Martinez, that money can’t come back soon enough. Although Waldorf is a private school and tuition isn’t cheap, Martinez rejected the claim that all its families were well-off. A special education teacher at El Dorado Community School, Martinez said she worked a second job to pay her daughter’s tuition.
Martinez also claimed the school has delayed getting students their official transcripts, without which they can’t complete their applications to other schools.
For preschool through eighth grade students, Pearson said, parents can download their student’s reports — which include the same information included in official transcripts — through Santa Fe Waldorf’s online parent portal. For high school students, the school has put together a team of workers to send out those transcripts as soon as possible, she added.
But Martinez remained frustrated.
“I want my daughter’s transcript and I want my money back — and that’s something that has not been given to me,” she said.
“The check should be in the mail today, and the transcript should be out today,” she added. “That’s what should happen.”