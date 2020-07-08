President Donald Trump's threat to withhold federal funding from public school districts that don't open to in-classroom education this fall was met with disdain by Santa Fe Superintendent Veronica García, who said such pronouncements won't influence the way local officials devise how kids return to the classroom.
"He's talking hyperbole," García said of Trump in a telephone interview, adding it would be difficult for the president to unilaterally withhold federal aid to districts.
After the president's statement Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would issue new guidelines for opening schools in the U.S.
Santa Fe Public Schools released a preliminary overview of its plan to reopen schools last week. It prioritizes face-to-face instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade, as well as students with disabilities. García said she hopes to receive the results of a faculty and parent survey Friday before finalizing a reopening plan.
At this point, she said, "full reentry with all of the students in school at the same time just isn't possible.
"Right now I'm focused on a quality education program that is safe — President Trump is the least of my concerns," García said.
The state Public Education Department is recommending a hybrid model in which half a school's student population would be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays, with campuses closing Wednesdays for cleaning. The other half of a school's student body would be on campus Thursdays and Fridays.
The department is asking school districts to submit their reopening plans by July 15. Its guidelines require schools to open at 50 percent capacity or less to ensure students and staff can maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
As the traditional date for school openings approaches, many Santa Fe teachers and parents have expressed concerns about returning to school in August — noting safety and health concerns for both students and staff members as coronavirus cases in New Mexico have risen sharply in the past month. In a recent petition on social media that drew hundreds of responses, teachers and staff members listed 17 different questions about the state's and Santa Fe Public Schools' plans to reopen.
García, a former state Public Education Department secretary, said the district's goal is to safely open schools for those who need to be there, including children of essential workers, while also providing remote learning and teaching options for faculty and families who need or prefer them.
Trump's threat drew a sharp rebuke from a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who called such a move an example of "his hideous, empty, cruel and punitive approach to this pandemic and governing in general."
Press secretary Nora Meyers Sackett added the Governor's Office and the state's Public Education Department "will not be intimidated by his threats."
