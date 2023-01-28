Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez speaks to Milagro Middle School art teacher Grace Mayer during a school board meeting Thursday at Santa Fe Public Schools' district office. On Saturday, the board evaluated his performance and gave him a three-year extension and increasing his salary to $200,000.
From left, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez, President Sarah Boses and Vice President Sascha Anderson listen to a National Education Association presentation from NEA Santa Fe President Grace Mayer during a Thursday school board meeting at Santa Fe Public Schools' district office.
Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez applauds teachers who have received or renewed their national board certification during a school board meeting Thursday at Santa Fe Public Schools' district office.
The Santa Fe school board on Saturday extended Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez's contract through Feb. 1, 2026, and increased his annual salary to $200,000, a $25,000 raise.
Chavez's new three-year contract with Santa Fe Public Schools will take effect Feb. 1, replacing a two-year, $175,000-per-year contract the board approved in January 2022.
Throughout the superintendent's evaluation process, Chavez and the board also set goals for 2023 intended to expand community involvement in public schools, streamline support for school sites, maintain novel initiatives and protect the district's financial health.
"I appreciate the extension; I really do," the superintendent told school board members after his evaluation Saturday during a special meeting. "It's a great board, it's a great team and providing stability long term will really benefit our district greatly."
The board expressed satisfaction with Chavez's work while acknowledging challenges remain in the district.
"I just wanted to particularly commend the level of innovation that you and your team bring to the district," said board Vice President Sascha Anderson. "I feel like there's nothing that the district can't do under your leadership, that there's no problem that you all can't solve, and that there's no lens that you aren't using to look at the challenges in the district."
Assessing the superintendent's performance is among one of the school board's most important tasks, according to training materials from the New Mexico School Boards Association, and employing a superintendent is among school boards' primary responsibilities under New Mexico law. The evaluation process can result in changes to the superintendent's contract or salary, said Santa Fe school board President Sarah Boses.
"It’s a big, important thing. It’s one of our major roles as a board," Boses said.
Much of the evaluation process occurs in executive session — a private setting, closed to the public, during which the board may discuss limited matters. As a result, Boses said the board's written evaluation of the superintendent remains private while Chavez's contract is a matter of public record.
Here's how the evaluation process works: The school board evaluates the superintendent's performance annually, using a rubric determined by the state Public Education Department, Boses said. Each board member categorizes the superintendent's performance in seven categories — board, staff and community relations, communication, instructional leadership, organizational management and ethics — and grades the superintendent on a scale from 1 to 4 to four, from unsatisfactory to excellent.
Board members then discuss their scores to identify successes, areas in need of improvement and big-picture goals for the next year, like a set of districtwide new year's resolutions.
"We oftentimes have very similar results. But if someone had a 2 for something and all the rest of us had 4's, then we would have a discussion about that," Boses said. "As a board, [we are] always working to find consensus and fairness and make sure we're looking at the whole picture."
Throughout the 2023-24 school year, Chavez plans to focus on the following goals, district officials announced in a news release Saturday:
Community engagement through feedback from students and families in innovative ways and expansion of the district's community schools programs, which are rooted in stakeholder involvement.
Strengthening and expanding programs designed to enhance teaching and learning as well as social and emotional well-being.
Providing resources and support to individual school sites efficiently.
Improving the district's financial situation to replace diminishing federal COVID-19 relief dollars and maintaining a sufficient cash balance for day-to-day operations.
Chavez and school board members said they look forward to building on the district's accomplishments in the next three years.
"Superintendent Chavez, you have definitely shown us over the last year what an exemplary leader you are for the district," Boses said during Saturday's meeting. "We appreciate your collaboration and look forward to three more years, at least."