The Santa Fe school board on Saturday extended Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s contract through Feb. 1, 2026, and increased his annual salary to $200,000, a $25,000 raise.

Chavez’s new three-year contract with Santa Fe Public Schools will take effect Feb. 1, replacing a two-year, $175,000-per-year contract the board approved in January 2022.

Throughout the superintendent’s evaluation process, Chavez and the board also set goals for 2023 intended to expand community involvement in public schools, streamline support for school sites, maintain novel initiatives and protect the district’s financial health.

Popular in the Community