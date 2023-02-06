By the time it hosts the United Nations conference on climate change in 2098, the Brazilian city of Beleza do Rio will be a climate-friendly paradise.

Roving carbon capture robots will scale the city’s terraces, which were designed to facilitate farming and limit flooding from a nearby river. Geothermal and hydroelectric power plants, combined with public magnet levitation trains and rentable bicycles, will eliminate the city’s fossil fuel use. Arboretums across the city host a billion trees and enough vertical farming structures to supply residents with fresh produce.

The city has been rated “the most planet-friendly and diverse city in South America,” tourism materials tout.

