Brightly painted tapestries memorializing victims of gun violence hung from the walls at Capital High School this week as Santa Fe’s middle and high schools observed Gun Violence Prevention Week.

Each tapestry, 3 to 5 feet long, was labeled with the name of the Santa Fe school responsible for making it. They were painted golden orange and emerald, bubble-gum pink and navy. Some were decorated with flowers, others with butterflies. Some included photos, others silhouettes. Some depicted items — footballs, horses, books — while others offered messages of peace.

Each of the tapestries’ decorated panels served as a memorial for one person — often a child or teenager — killed by gun violence in the U.S., and the bottom of each tapestry carried the same simple message: “End gun violence!”

