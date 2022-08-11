Auto collision teacher Chris Coriz gives John Sniderman a boost onto the track last week as eager incoming freshmen from Early College Opportunities run go-kart time trials at Santa Fe High School. The kids also measured the velocity of homemade rockets as part of the early introduction to high school.
A week of bottle rocket building and go-kart racing sounds mostly like pure fun. But Early College Opportunities High School auto collision instructor Chris Coriz believes it’s a long-term investment that will make the school year much easier.
As schools in Santa Fe prepare to open their doors to students for the 2022-23 school year, educators are finding different ways to get kids comfortable with the school climate and culture. It’s a particularly important task, they note, as students adjust to life back in brick-and-mortar buildings after two years of on-and-off online learning.
For Coriz, part of that meant corralling a group of more than 20 incoming high school freshmen during one of the last weeks of summer to race go-karts and measure the velocity of handmade rockets.
Most of the students who participated will attend Early College Opportunities High School when school starts Wednesday, and a handful are already signed up for Coriz’s auto collision and refinishing course.
“It’s night and day, the years that we’ve done camps,” Coriz said Monday. “The kids come in and they’re so much more comfortable the first day of school.”
A longtime racer of street and dirt bikes, he’d hoped to bring go-kart racing to ECO’s campus for years.
Finally he did for a summer camp in 2019. But the camp was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. While not all the kids in this year’s cohort are enrolled to attend ECO, at least a handful are already planning on taking Coriz’s class.
After Santa Fe Public Schools opted out of state programs that would have extended the school year, the district invested in a series of optional summer camps for students. That included ECO’s go-kart camp for incoming freshman.
Coriz said he preferred hosting a summer camp to incorporating extra days into the start of the school year — which he said often end up becoming days of review in classrooms.
“When they try to jam in extra days … it doesn’t get used 100 percent,” he said. “It kind of turns into a makeup session. I’d rather do some kind of camp that gets them out of the norm for the summer.”
And while go-karts are a strategic tool for Coriz to get his students to bond in teams and refresh their academic skills ahead of the school year, other schools are turning toward more traditional methods to get students transitioning to new grade levels used to life in the classroom.
Monte del Sol Charter School head learner Zoë Nelsen said incoming seventh graders from various local feeder schools will be participating in an orientation Monday before the first official day of classes with the rest of the school’s students.
“We’re doing something different this year particularly,” she said. “It’s something I’ve thought about in the past, and again … it seems like a valuable way to help our youngest kids feel safer and more secure.”
Monte del Sol Counselor Susha Pratt said some older students will be on campus to greet the seventh graders. It’s particularly important, she added, as rates of anxiety and depression appear to be on the rise nationally and in New Mexico.
Recent data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s national 2022 Kids Count showed the number of New Mexico kids ages 3 to 17 with anxiety or depression rose from 11.4 percent in 2016 to 12.9 percent in 2020.
“I’m hoping this year will be a little more normal,” Pratt said in an interview Tuesday. “I think of middle school as a time where you’re trying on all these different personalities and friendships. You’re trying to find your place.”
In the future, Pratt wants to formalize a program connecting older Monte del Sol students with incoming seventh graders for guidance and mentorship.
“I think all schools and educators are running on bare bones these days,” she said. “Finding the students who want to help and are there and excited is a really great resource to tap into. It just takes a lot of training.”
Meanwhile at Capital High School, Principal Jaime Holladay said freshman students will be greeted as they have been for more than a decade, at a “jump-start” next Tuesday, the day before classes start.
The students will get “cheered in” by staff and greeted by older students, while also getting a chance to find their route to walk from class to class.
“We want to make sure they get a little boost of confidence going into the school year,” Holladay said.
With good reason — national research has indicated for years that success in ninth grade can be a major predictor in a student’s ability to move through the rest of high school. However, Holladay noted that after the pandemic, some of the older students are still struggling to adapt to school culture too since they spent so much of their time online and not navigating school buildings. Rules about wearing a school ID on campus and little details like who to ask for help opening a stuck locker might be new to freshmen, but Holladay said some sophomores and juniors are still learning those things too.
At Amy Biehl Community School, Principal Felicia Torres is getting ready to host a back-to-school night before school starts for all students and family, something her school has done for a few years, with some interruptions due to COVID-19.
“It takes some of the pressure off of that very first day,” she said. “We’d done it in the past and got really good feedback, that it was less pressure for the parents.”
Torres said kindergarten teachers will be waiting ready at their doors to meet families and younger students that night. Then, after the first day of school for other grades starts Wednesday, kindergartners and their parents will get a two-day jump-start Thursday and Friday. During the two days, parents will get a 30- to 45-minute session with their child’s kindergarten teacher, Torres said.
Research from Ohio State University in 2021 using a sample of 688 kindergarteners showed most struggled to adjust to their first formal school experience, particularly with meeting academic demands and staying organized. And national data shows preschool enrollment plunged through the pandemic, possibly leaving some young students less prepared for a classroom structure and interacting with other children.
Torres said she finds all kindergarteners still need help learning routines from their teachers, regardless of whether they attended preschool.
They also all have a similar reaction to starting elementary school: “Whoa, this place is huge.”
“We want school to be a positive place,” Torres said. “I know it can be a little scary if you’re going to a big building if you’re just coming from a smaller setting. I think having those positive conversations about school is very important.”