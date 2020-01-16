Santa Fe Public Schools will be closed Friday because of snow and difficult driving conditions.
The district also canceled after-school activities and athletic events at elementary and middle schools.
A decision regarding high school athletic events will be made by 1 p.m. Friday.
District offices will be on a two-hour delay.
Northern New Mexico continues under a winter storm warning through Friday afternoon, with more snow possible in the morning and showers ending later Friday. The forecast high is near 39.
