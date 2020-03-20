Santa Fe Public Schools students will begin distance learning with district-issued laptops and tablets March 30.
New Mexico’s public schools are closed until at least April 6 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but Santa Fe plans to have students learn remotely in the meantime.
“I ask that you blow up your concept of how teachers teach and students learn in school,” Superintendent Veronica García said in a news release. “What you and your child will experience will be very different, but it will be educational and beneficial.”
About 10 percent of Santa Fe Public Schools' roughly 13,000 students do not have internet access at home, so García said district staff members have been working to ensure hot spots are accessible. Last week, Comcast announced 60 days of free Wi-Fi, including for nonsubscribers.
While most students took home laptops or tablets before spring break, the district will provide directions next week for how parents can pick up devices for kids who didn’t get one. Principals and teachers will begin training Monday for distance learning.
Like Santa Fe, other New Mexico districts plan to be closed through early April. Public Education Department Communications Director Nancy Martira said officials have not set a date to decide whether those closures would be extended.
