Valeria Corral, 16, helps Sakura Tafoya, 6, get her lunch Monday at Capital High School during the Santa Fe Public Schools Summer Food Program. Capital High’s cafeteria manager, Barbara Barela Lopez, says the program ensures whatever students are planning to do this summer — whether they’re taking summer classes or twirling through dance camp or enjoying some much-needed rest — they won’t be going hungry.
William Alvisuris, 12, a summer school student, eats a parfait for lunch Monday at Capital High School during the Santa Fe Public Schools Summer Food Program. State officials announced that this summer more than 700 locations across New Mexico will serve free breakfasts and lunches to children through the program.
photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
Summer school students line up for lunch Monday at Capital High School during the Santa Fe Public Schools Summer Food Program.
Although school let out for the summer more than a week ago, Barbara Barela Lopez and her team were back in Capital High School’s kitchen Monday, slicing pizzas and stocking the salad bar with vegetables.
As Capital High’s cafeteria manager, it’s Barela Lopez’s job to ensure kids are well-fed — even in the summer. Capital High, along with seven other Santa Fe Public Schools sites, will be serving free breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18 throughout much of June and July.
The program, Barela Lopez said, ensures that whatever students are planning to do this summer — whether they’re taking summer classes or twirling through dance camp or enjoying some much-needed rest — they won’t be going hungry.