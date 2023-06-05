Although school let out for the summer more than a week ago, Barbara Barela Lopez and her team were back in Capital High School’s kitchen Monday, slicing pizzas and stocking the salad bar with vegetables.

As Capital High’s cafeteria manager, it’s Barela Lopez’s job to ensure kids are well-fed — even in the summer. Capital High, along with seven other Santa Fe Public Schools sites, will be serving free breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18 throughout much of June and July.

The program, Barela Lopez said, ensures that whatever students are planning to do this summer — whether they’re taking summer classes or twirling through dance camp or enjoying some much-needed rest — they won’t be going hungry.

