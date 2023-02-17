Santa Fe Public Schools announced earlier this month it had hired Pojoaque Valley High School Principal Terry Burks as the new principal of Aspen Community Magnet School, describing him as a "transformational leader" who would unlock potential at the school, which serves about 370 students in prekindergarten to eighth grade.
He was set to step into the position Feb. 27.
Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said, however, the district rescinded the offer this week following an inquiry by The New Mexican into sexual harassment allegations against Burks in a previous position at the former Santa Fe County juvenile detention center.
During the hiring process, Burks failed to disclose the complaints and his termination as the county's Youth Development Program manager in 2007 amid an investigation.
He reported on his application for the top job at Aspen he had never been fired by an employer and had never faced disciplinary action.
"At this time, continued support will be provided to Aspen Community School," Chavez wrote in an email announcing Burks would not serve as principal. "The wellness of staff and students is our priority, which is why we have made this decision."
Burks was a coach at Capital High School from 2008 to 2010, according to his résumé, and would have brought nine years of experience from Pojoaque Valley High School, where he started as a social studies teacher in 2013 and then worked as assistant principal. He took over the principal position with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, an experience he said made him an adaptable supervisor who is willing to listen and implement feedback from his staff.
Burks earned his bachelor's degree in 2013 and his master's degree in 2018 from the University of Phoenix, his résumé states.
Chavez said Burks' references were glowing, and his background check — required for district personnel — came back clear.
But the background checks only disclose criminal charges, not civil actions or previous employment complaints, Chavez said.
Five sexual harassment claims leveled against Burks between 2006 and 2009 — including one that resulted in a county settlement of at least $200,000 — didn't show up.
Burks said in a brief interview this week he was the subject of the complaints but declined to comment further.
"I'd prefer not to discuss any of that or have any of that stuff brought up. … I'm just going to leave that one alone," he said.
Allegations against Burks first became public in December 2006, when The New Mexican reported three women had filed complaints with the state Human Rights Division accusing Burks and other employees of the county Youth Development Program of sexual harassment. One woman alleged Burks suggested he'd give her a promotion if she had sex with him; another said he failed to act after she reported a co-worker had touched her inappropriately.
A month earlier, a life skills worker at the juvenile jail filed a lawsuit against the county, Burks and other workers alleging he faced a hostile work environment and retaliation after he reported sexual harassment in the workplace.
The facility was "riddled with sexual innuendo and activity," Andrew Martinez said in the complaint. He accused supervisors of disseminating lewd and pornographic materials, making sexual advances toward female employees, touching them inappropriately and performing sex acts in the workplace with subordinates.
Martinez, whose case was dismissed in 2007, said in the lawsuit he was fired after he complained about the behavior.
County officials said in December 2006 they had launched an investigation into the allegations, and Burks was fired in January 2007.
In 2009, he was named in another lawsuit brought by former Youth Development Program employee Stephanie Oshel, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
The harassment "ranged from outright physical, sexual assault to requests for sexual acts, pantomiming of specific sexual acts, and descriptions of sexual acts with other female employees," Oshel said in the complaint.
After more than two years of hearings, court documents indicate the case was settled in 2011. According to reports in The New Mexican at the time, the county agreed to an estimated payout of $200,000, and there was no admission of wrongdoing.
Santa Fe school board member Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, who was the Santa Fe County manager during Burks' tenure at the juvenile jail, recalled the county's investigation into the Human Rights Division complaints. Employees were disciplined or dismissed based on the findings of the investigation, he said.
Sondra Adams, superintendent of the Pojoaque Valley School District, said she was not involved in hiring Burks and did not know if the district's hiring team at the time was aware of the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Burks faced brushes with controversy as principal of Pojoaque Valley High.
He came under fire for a social media post in summer 2020 during the widespread Black Lives Matter protests. The post said, "Have you ever noticed that the police leave you alone if you aren’t doing anything illegal," news outlets reported. Students created an online petition denouncing the post and demanding action from district officials.
Burks said in the interview this week the post had nothing to do with Black Lives Matter protests. Rather, he said, the post was meant to affirm his support for law enforcement.
Burks was also principal of the school when hazing allegations rocked Pojoaque Valley High's football team in fall 2021. He said the issue was largely handled by district officials rather than the high school's administration.
It doesn't appear Burks will return to the Pojoaque district after his offer was rescinded in Santa Fe.
Asked if Burks would return to her district, Adams said, "He resigned from Pojoaque."
He tendered his resignation in mid-January, she said, ahead of his anticipated move to Aspen Community Magnet School.