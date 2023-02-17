Santa Fe Public Schools announced earlier this month it had hired Pojoaque Valley High School Principal Terry Burks as the new principal of Aspen Community Magnet School, describing him as a "transformational leader" who would unlock potential at the school, which serves about 370 students in prekindergarten to eighth grade.

He was set to step into the position Feb. 27. 

Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said, however, the district rescinded the offer this week following an inquiry by The New Mexican into sexual harassment allegations against Burks in a previous position at the former Santa Fe County juvenile detention center.