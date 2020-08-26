Santa Fe Public Schools received email threats Wednesday morning aimed at Gonzales Community School and Atalaya Elementary School.
Superintendent Veronica García said the district's security team did not deem them credible threats because the email address used to make them proved to be fake.
García said the district took appropriate security precautions at both schools, which included not allowing inside the buildings anyone without an access card, filing a police report and posting close patrols at each campus.
The principals of both schools received the email threat through schoolmessenger.com, which the district uses to communicate information and updates with students and families, García said.
The email stated: "I am going to shoot and kill everyone who works at this school and all the kids. I am tired of this government attacking me and this is my revenge. IF anyone tries to stop me I will kill them."
It was one of two security incidents that targeted the district. Employees' cellphones also were hit with a phishing scam in which they received an unsolicited message with a link to Amazon.com.
Employees were directed not to click on the link to avoid compromising the phones' security.
