Santa Fe Public Schools might see red in its future.
The color-coded, COVID-19 gating criteria used by the state Public Education Department to determine which school districts can reopen has Santa Fe County at an orange status.
Superintendent Veronica García hinted at Thursday’s school board meeting that the district’s modified hybrid-learning plan for elementary school students could be modified even more if the district changes from orange to red.
“I know some people are anxiously waiting,” García said. “I know I am, too, to see what color we change to and what the rules will be.”
The county had a test positivity rate of 3.6 percent after the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday, which was below the 5 percent threshold.
However, its average daily case count rose dramatically to 9.6 per 100,000 people. That’s above the threshold of eight to maintain a green status and allow elementary school students who elected for the hybrid-learning model to return to the classroom twice a week.
If the positivity rate rises above 5 percent, it would put the county in the red. That would mean the district could only offer in-person instruction for kindergarten through third grade and special-education students regardless of grade, García said.
The district plans on returning students in prekindergarten through sixth grade in a modified plan starting Oct. 26. The number of classes available at each school will depend on the number of teachers and staff who volunteer to return. Overall, 165 have opted to do so.
García said the district is still determining how many special-education teachers will volunteer at the middle and high schools.
She said that if the county remains orange, the district can move forward with its current plan.
“It’s not there yet,” García said.
The state on Thursday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases — 672 — and Santa Fe County accounted for 18 of the new cases.
After the meeting, García said she would have to meet with her administration and elementary school principals to see if the reopening date might be changed if the county’s gating criteria continues to trend toward the red.
“It’s very difficult to give anyone a definitive answer,” García said.
In other business, García announced that Amy Stone, a fourth grade teacher at Acequia Madre Elementary School, was the district’s nominee for the Public Education Department’s 2021 Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced Friday.
Stone has taught at the school for seven years, spent 2½ years as its after-school program site supervisor, and is a member of the student-wellness team and its computer science integration team. García lauded Stone for her ability to engage students and to make them feel valued and excited to learn.
