In an effort to better streamline information about Santa Fe Public Schools’ reentry plans to parents and the public, Superintendent Veronica García announced Thursday the creation of an electronic bulletin.
The bulletin will be available on the district’s website as well as on individual schools’ websites and their social media platforms either Friday or Monday, García said.
The bulletin will help clarify the district’s plans on returning students to the classroom and should help avoid confusion, she said.
The district is in a remote learning model and García said it will remain there until enough volunteer teachers and staff members receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Part of my hesitation in putting out information about reentry is because it is confusing to us to come up with a way to really explain this to make sense,” García told school board members Thursday. “People see all kinds of things happen about why this school is open and why isn’t this school open?”
García said she also is exploring the possibility of having the district administer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and staff when that group is allowed to resume receiving vaccinations, since it has a pharmacy license.
The state Department of Health emphasized Thursday it will focus its vaccination rollout plan for Phase 1B on individuals who are 75 and older as well as those 16 and older who are at risk of complications from the coronavirus.
Phase 1B, which began Jan. 8, also includes teachers and staff members, some essential workers and individuals in congregate care settings.
The district has had its pharmacy license for years as a way to administer vaccines to children as well as giving teachers and staff members flu shots, said Anita Hett, the district’s head nurse.
“I am hoping once the supply becomes greater, we would be able to have some for our pharmacy and distribute that to our staff as well,” Hett said of the COVID-19 vaccine. “We have school nurses who are just ready to be able to vaccinate school staff.”
