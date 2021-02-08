The debate over whether to force teachers to return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic has pitted unions and school districts against each other across the country.
But in Santa Fe, the discussion remained calm Monday night as district officials outlined plans for reopening campuses that give everyone the option to stay home.
“[Teachers] care about student success more than anything else. We’ve seen that in the extra long hours they are working to provide distance learning,” said school board member Sarah Boses, an oncology nurse.
“I live and work at the intersection of science and emotion,” she said. “The study and the data from the fall semester of in-person schooling are really promising. But also I will not risk my life or my children’s life or demand that any teachers risk their lives on four months of data.”
Teachers who volunteer and limited cohorts of students are set to begin returning to in-person instruction Feb. 22, although the numbers remain unclear.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Santa Fe Public Schools said 129 middle and high school staff members and 149 elementary school staff members have already volunteered to return to campus.
Staff can decide to return once they are vaccinated, and principals are still determining how many of their roughly 12,000 students may return. Superintendent Veronica García estimated at least 15 percent of the district’s roughly 900 teachers said they may return, and the number is inching up every day.
Deputy Superintendent Linda Sink said the district will try to prioritize students with disabilities, English language learners, students with poor or no internet and those with special social-emotional needs for the most time on campus. The state Public Education Department will allow a maximum of 50 percent of students on campus at a time and the two on-campus cohorts will be kept separate.
Depending on staff availability, each school will offer a combination of in-person and virtual learning. The district says it is refurbishing cafeterias, libraries, computer labs and other spaces to host students for virtual learning in a setting where it is easier to focus than at home, with access to peers, teachers, tutors and counselors.
Other classes will include students tuning in from home and pupils seated at their classroom desk. The district floated a possible schedule in which half the students attend campus Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday reserved for cleaning and one-on-one instruction, while the other half attend campus Thursday and Friday. Everything, though, will depend on the vaccine timeline, student demand and teacher availability.
Parents who criticized teachers for their unwillingness to risk teaching in-person were rebuked by a veteran math teacher during the meeting’s public comment period.
“I’ve been teaching high school math in the Santa Fe area for 45 years. I am 69 years old. I have high cholesterol and blood pressure,” said the teacher, who identified himself as Frank. “If most of the employees in the district have not received the vaccine, I will not return to the classroom under life-threatening circumstances. Teachers are dying from COVID all across the country.”
While some elementary students briefly returned to campus this fall, middle and high school students have been learning from home since March.
“We’ve been clear educators will return to the classroom when we’re vaccinated,” said Grace Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe. “Some may choose to return prior to vaccination, and we support their decision to do so.”
The school district has applied for licensing to administer vaccines itself, but the state has still not received enough shots to make them available for teachers.
García said the district chose a completely voluntary reentry model because of the union’s position and internal surveys showing 99 percent of teachers have asked for the vaccine.
She also said the district already has over 300 staff members who received medical exemptions from being on campus during the pandemic, and some classrooms don’t have the square footage to accommodate social distancing.
“You cannot eliminate all risk,” García said. “But Santa Fe Public Schools has done a stellar job in doing all it can to mitigate risk.”
