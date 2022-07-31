It’s a Thursday at Milagro Middle School, and a group of middle school-age students in local poet Alejandro Jimenez’s classroom are revisiting the streets of their hometowns — some thousands of miles away — through sensory poems.

Students listening to the works read aloud learn Chihuahua, Mexico, tastes like tamales and Afghanistan sounds like music.

The purpose of the exercise is for each student to share the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and textures of their home countries while practicing English. It’s part of Santa Fe Public Schools’ recently designed Newcomer Language Academy for kids who are new to the U.S. and have brought their native languages with them.

Popular in the Community