Citing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Santa Fe Public Schools is going to remote learning next week, Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez announced Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, Chavez said students will return to in-person learning Jan. 24 "if conditions improve."
In-person learning will continue through the end of this week, with students learning online from Jan. 18-21.
The district counted 361 cases involving students and staff members last week, according to the release.
Nearly 90 cases were considered contagious while students and staff were on campus within the past eight days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
"Cases could rise to 600 this week and we have seen increased spread in classrooms," Chavez said in the release.
Chavez said concerns about the district having enough teachers, bus drivers, custodial staff and nutrition workers to "ensure the safe operations of schools" drove the decision as employees quarantine after being diagnosed with the virus.
Any staff member who doesn't get a booster vaccine by Monday will need to participate in regular testing per state rules, but Chavez raised concerns about whether the district would have access to enough tests.
"We cannot meet this testing mandate if the state cannot provide the tests, which places us in further jeopardy in our schools and school sites," he said.
Schools are closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and classes will return online Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Disappointing news. I understand if they do not have enough staff why they are going remote, but for those of us with a fully-vaccinated student and both parents who have to work, with no child care available, this is a big hardship.
