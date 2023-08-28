The Fiesta Court won’t be prohibited from participating in events at Santa Fe Public Schools after the school board rejected a proposed compromise Monday night that would have allowed only after-school campus visits from the court.

The 3-2 vote against a measure proposed by Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez followed five hours of comments from people in the community — many who opposed a previously proposed resolution that would have banned Fiesta Court visits altogether — and debate among board members.

The Fiesta Court dramatizes Spanish governor Don Diego de Vargas’ 1692 reentry into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt to reclaim the city from Native Americans. Proponents of the compromise say the Fiesta is a celebration of colonialism and bringing it into classrooms harms Indigenous students.

