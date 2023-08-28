Dr. Christina M. Castro of Santa Fe goes back to her seat in tears after being continuously interrupted while speaking at Monday’s school board meeting. Castro spoke in support of a school board recommendation to limit school visits of the Fiesta Court. Advocates of the proposal say the performances of Don Diego de Vargas’ 1692 reentry into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt harm Native American students.
Ronald Trujillo speaks in opposition to the school board recommendation. The board voted the proposal down 3-2, with opponents saying removing the performances from school hours was an attack on Spanish heritage or would give a flawed view of history.
ABOVE: Sierra Cruz of Santa Fe holds a sign during Monday’s school board meeting while Ronald Trujillo speaks in opposition of the school board recommendation to limit the Fiesta Court’s appearances at Santa Fe Public Schools. The Fiesta Court dramatizes Spanish governor Don Diego de Vargas’ 1692 reentry into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt to reclaim the city from Native Americans. RIGHT: Leroy Trujillo of Santa Fe chants, “Que viva la fiesta,” after someone spoke in opposition of the school board recommendation during Monday’s school board meeting. The recommendation failed 3-2.
The Fiesta Court won’t be prohibited from participating in events at Santa Fe Public Schools after the school board rejected a proposed compromise Monday night that would have allowed only after-school campus visits from the court.
The 3-2 vote against a measure proposed by Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez followed five hours of comments from people in the community — many who opposed a previously proposed resolution that would have banned Fiesta Court visits altogether — and debate among board members.
The Fiesta Court dramatizes Spanish governor Don Diego de Vargas’ 1692 reentry into Santa Fe after the Pueblo Revolt to reclaim the city from Native Americans. Proponents of the compromise say the Fiesta is a celebration of colonialism and bringing it into classrooms harms Indigenous students.
Board President Sarah Boses said the measure’s failure leaves in place a policy approved in 2018 that limits Fiesta Court visits to fourth, seventh and ninth grade classrooms — grade levels at which students learn New Mexico history.
An opt-out option is available for students who do not wish to participate in Fiesta events.
Monday’s special meeting on the issue came after the board delayed a discussion and decision at a public meeting scheduled Thursday, when dozens of people lined up to speak about a controversial proposal — just ahead of the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe events — to keep the Fiesta Court out of schools. Those opposing the measure said they saw it as an attack on Hispanic heritage. Chavez announced his plan for a compromise Monday.
About 100 people spoke at the special meeting Monday — some of them lamenting the timing of the debate and decrying what they called a lack of transparency.
“Obviously the message did not get out that you guys were planning on doing this, and there was not enough public feedback,” Sam LeDoux said.
The timing was one of the reasons board members cited when they voted down Chavez’s proposed compromise.
“It happened too fast. There wasn’t enough discussion,” board member Carmen Gonzales said before she voted no. “I didn’t even see the resolution until Thursday morning. I just don’t think that we need to change something this important to so many people that quickly.”
It is unlikely Monday’s vote is the last time Santa Feans will hear discussions about cultural events like Fiesta in schools. Several board members — including Anderson and Kate Noble, who were both in favor of the superintendent’s compromise — voiced a desire for additional work to ensure all students and cultures are represented in local schools.
“We can only move forward, and the best path forward is one where we walk together, sharing our voices and our respect and our ideas,” Boses said.
Still, for many in the crowd, the board’s vote was a welcome one.
“I grew up here in Santa Fe, and my family’s lived here for generations. We grew up loving our Native brothers and sisters and friends,” Eloisa Gonzales said.
“We are one community, and Fiestas is a celebration of that community,” she continued. “To take it out of the schools is a disservice to the youth because that’s where they learn we’re united.”
Board member Roman “Tiger” Abeyta made a similar statement in explaining his vote against the proposed compromise.
“If you’re born and raised in Santa Fe and you’re still fortunate enough to be alive today, you have compromised a lot. We have compromised a lot,” he said. “I think what happened in 2018 was a big step forward.”
Others expressed different views.
“We can celebrate cultures respectfully, but this is just a continuation of celebrating violence and racism, colonization,” Sierra Cruz said. “The anti-Indigeneity that I’ve seen here today, it’s really disheartening and it really, really hurts.”
Anderson, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said the pain Fiesta celebrations cause Indigenous youth factored greatly into her decision to support the superintendent’s compromise to limit Fiesta Court’s school visits to after-school hours.
“I think that the number of kids hurt can’t be greater than one,” Anderson said.