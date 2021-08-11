Santa Fe Public Schools officials are expected to unveil their plans for the latest and largest round of federal pandemic relief funds Thursday evening at the first virtual school board meeting of the year.
Nearly $20 million is on the table. Through the summer, the district played host to town halls and sent out an online survey to gather community input on how the funds should be allocated to help schools get back on track after months of distance learning.
In order to access the funds, districts must submit application plans to the state’s Public Education Department and make those plans publicly available by Aug. 24.
The money must be spent by September 2024, and about $4 million must be allotted toward increasing learning time through summer enrichment or after-school programs that meet the needs of “underrepresented student subgroups,” including low-income and migrant students.
While the funds are federal, they are distributed through the state Public Education Department, which is encouraging districts to invest in certain areas — including more technology devices to close the so-called digital divide and support for students with disabilities or who are at risk.
Also at the meeting, Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez likely will discuss family index funds, COVID-19 guidance and the installation of Wi-Fi on school buses.
The board also will discuss committee appointments for the audit and citizens review committees.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.