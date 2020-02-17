In her first step toward assessing inequities in Santa Fe Public Schools, Superintendent Veronica García will present a $250,000 plan at Tuesday night's board meeting to study the issue in a nearly yearlong process.
The proposed study follows a failed initiative by two Santa Fe school board members late last year to close three small, aging elementary schools — an effort that focused on unequal opportunities on either side of St. Francis Drive.
After the November vote to reject the proposed closings of Acquia Madre, Nava and E.J. Martinez elementary schools, the board directed García to create a plan to resolve several problems in the district, including inequality among schools, aging facilities and declining enrollment.
Board President Kate Noble didn't flinch at the price tag on García's plan. The board most likely will vote on whether to adopt it sometime in March, she said Monday. "We need to allocate enough funding to do it well in order to get results."
Noble added, "For our entire city, this is urgent. We may not get a profound redesign of our entire education system, but that's what I want."
"Equitable" is a word that's been used frequently in the school board's debates about how to address a shifting student population that has caused crowded classrooms in south-side schools, wide socioeconomic differences among school populations, an overall drop in student numbers, and concerns about whether the district should continue maintaining and operating old buildings.
The school board now defines "educational equity" as the intentional allocation of resources according to need to ensure racial, socioeconomic and other forms of discrimination are eradicated.
" 'Equity' is a word people use a lot," Noble said, "so I'm pleased we are being specific in defining it."
Maia Cortissoz, a parent of children who attend El Camino Real Academy, explained it this way: "There's equal, where everybody gets their fair share. And there's equitable, where those who need more get more."
El Camino Real, on South Meadows Road on the city's southwest side, is home to a dual-language immersion curriculum designed to teach students to read, write and speak in English and Spanish. The area has large population of immigrant students.
"Achieving equity might take throwing what some people would say seems like an inequitable amount of money at south-side schools because students there are starting behind," Cortissoz said. "We might have to front-load resources at elementary schools so kids coming from different socioeconomic backgrounds can reach the same levels when they graduate high school."
To start the process of examining equity needs across the district, García is requesting roughly $250,000 for a thorough 10-month study and proposals for large-scale change. Her plan includes $100,000 to hire a project manager from outside the district, $95,000 for contract workers such as data experts and the creation of a committee to make recommendations by January 2021.
"I really don't have the staff to take on this large of a project right now, so we're looking for a project manager to deal with all the data and contracting and research," García said. "The point of the committee is to ensure we're being representative so that a voice from the south side of the city is the same as a voice from the east side and a voice on the northern edge the district."
The committee will have representatives from all five school board districts, the teacher's union, the Santa Fe mayor's office, the Santa Fe County manager's office, local tribal leaders and Santa Fe Community College.
Santa Fe Public Schools' enrollment dropped by more than 1,000 students in five years, to 13,286 in 2018-19 from 14,473 in 2013-14.
And according to the district, 205 fewer students showed up for classes on the 40th day this year compared to last year; the decline in enrollment has primarily occurred around wealthy neighborhoods.
The city's population of families with school-age children for years has been moving away from pricier downtown, east-side and north-side neighborhoods to more affordable housing on the southern side of Santa Fe. That has left small schools in wealthier, aging neighborhoods relying heavily on transfer students to fill classrooms.
Interzone transfers — students who enroll in schools outside their neighborhood zone — make up at least 43 percent of the population at four elementary schools east of St. Francis Drive: Atalaya, Carlos Gilbert, Acequia Madre and Wood Gormley. Together, those schools draw about 535 students from their own school zones.
Meanwhile, five elementary schools southwest of St. Francis — César Chávez, Ramirez Thomas, Sweeney, Amy Biehl and Kearny — draw a total of 1,899 students from their home school zones, and at least 81 percent of the students who attend each school live in the school's zone.
Those schools have higher rates of low-income students and English-language learners than east-side schools.
The school board also is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an amendment to its definition of equity, adding sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. García said the missing language was brought to her attention during initial stakeholder meetings about the equity study.
With the amendment, the statement will say: "We recognize that based on factors including but not limited to disability, race, ethnicity, and socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, students are deprived of equitable educational opportunities."
