Santa Fe school board to consider closures

Possible school closures are back on the agenda for the Santa Fe school board.
Maureen Cashmon said she and fellow board member Lorraine Price are putting an item on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting that, if passed, would direct Superintendent Veronica García to begin the process of closing Acequia Madre, E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary schools because of their aging facilities and the district’s declining enrollment.
“We just can’t keep operating this way,” said Cashmon, who is not running for reelection on Election Day Tuesday said. “We have the capacity elsewhere. We have places where kids can be happy and thrive.
“We’re not in a financial crisis in this moment, but we’re not rolling in money either,” she added. “We can use this time to be strategic and really plan on making this as smooth a transition as possible. I know there will be people who will be highly upset.”
According to a presentation at a school board study sessions last month, the district expects to lose around 350 students next year, with projected enrollment dropping from 12,493 students this year to 12,149 in 2020-21. In 2014-15, the district had more than 13,000 students.
A loss in students means a reduction in funding through the state’s enrollment-based formula.
At the same time, Santa Fe Public Schools will lose special state funding designated for small schools like Acequia Madre and Tesuque Elementary School, following passage of a legislative phase-out. With increasing costs for instructional materials and operations, officials said, the district could see $3.5 million less in the next school year compared to the current one.
Cashmon noted the district could repurpose shuttered school buildings, using them for prekindergarten sites or professional development facilities. No school would close in 2020-21, she added.
Cashmon was not sure how much money the district would save by closing a school. But consolidating staff and resources would increase equality across the district, she said.
Price, whose term expires in 2021, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment. At a previous board meeting, she said she had been fighting inequality in the district since she began teaching in Santa Fe in 1989 and would address the issue at Wednesday’s meeting.
Board President Kate Noble said she will introduce a resolution Wednesday asking García to study equity throughout the schools and produce a report by February.
But she’s not in favor of voting to close schools.
“This is the wrong time to think about closing schools, given what we are undertaking with the state to reimagine education with a more year-round school year,” Noble said, referring to K-5 Plus and extended learning programs — two state-funded initiatives that add days to the school calendar.
“This would also cause a lot of trauma in the system and make things worse for Santa Fe Public Schools and lead to more declining enrollment by signaling a crisis that doesn’t exist,” Noble said.
At the last school board meeting, Steven Carrillo, who is facing a challenger for his seat in Tuesday’s election, failed to pass a motion that would have taken closures of Acequia, E.J. Martinez and Nava “off the table.”
Board member Rudy Garcia, who did not respond to calls for comment Thursday, could be the deciding vote if he attends Wednesday’s meeting. Garcia has missed several past board meetings, including the one in which the board discussed school closures. He has said, however, that he is open to closing small, aging schools.
Along with Carrillo’s contested race, two candidates are vying for Cashmon’s open seat.
Superintendent García said any future board could overturn a decision about closing schools.
At a candidate forum last month hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County, candidate John Triolo said he would be willing to vote in favor of school closures if a lack of funding called for it. Sarah Boses, his opponent for the seat being vacated by Cashmon, and Carmen Gonzales, Carrillo’s opponent, both said they were more aligned with Noble’s vision to study the issue further.
“I can’t imagine this would be done very quickly. This would have to be a really well-thought-out process,” Superintendent García said of school closures. “This would not only impact three schools that would be closed. This would impact the entire district.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.