Former City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta came out on top Tuesday evening when Santa Fe school board members ranked five candidates vying to fill a seat left vacant last month by former board member Rudy Garcia.

They voted unanimously to appoint Abeyta, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, to represent several neighborhoods and public schools on the city's south side.

Abeyta narrowly lost a reelection bid for his council seat in the November municipal election. If he had won a second four-year term on the City Council, he told the school board members in a public interview Tuesday, he would not have applied for the board appointment.

