People looking to weigh in on Santa Fe Public Schools issues and initiatives will soon have a week to submit comments — up from the current three hours — according to the school board.
Board member Sascha Anderson announced the change at a board meeting Thursday evening, adding the public will be able to share comments at meetings live via video chat as well.
"I'm hopeful this will increase public participation in the meetings," said Anderson, who met with Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez to change the rules on public comment.
After school board meetings went remote earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, the public was asked to submit comments via email during a three-hour window ahead of meetings. Emailed comments are read aloud by district spokesman Cody Dynarski..
At a January school board meeting, Board President Kate Noble said the emailing practice began as meetings went virtual, in part because of concerns people might use names or pictures that don't match their identities during the virtual meetings.
The live public comment time limit will remain three minutes, and the board will be in charge of any possible adjustments.
District digital learning director Neal Weaver said the public still will sign up to comment, likely through an online form, and the district will send out an invitation link to attend the meeting. The district is able to host 100 participants on video chat at a time; Weaver said the district might expand that.
Directions on signing up for public comment under the revised rules will appear on the district website, likely next week, Anderson said.
Weaver said the process would be more similar to how public comment operated during in-person school board meetings.
Also Thursday night, Chavez said the district will begin hosting vaccination clinics at all school sites Feb. 14 as a "preventative approach" to COVID-19. Clinics will run through early March, Chavez said, and another round of clinics for second doses will commence roughly a month after that.
The clinics will be open to all people in Santa Fe, and flu shots will also be available, Chavez said.
Meanwhile, Chavez said the district is still experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 test results as part of its Test to Stay program and has asked testing contractor Premier Medical Group to focus on processing tests from the past few weeks. The district has reported 21 contagious cases on campuses this week, according to the online COVID-19 dashboard.
With a celebratory air, Chavez said Thursday the district gained students according to recent data counting enrollment levels on the 80th day of school. Chavez said the district had nine new students — and that number could increase as Santa Fe prepares to receive 25 refugee families from Afghanistan.
Already, children from two relocated families are enrolled in Santa Fe Public Schools, Chavez said. He said the district is working to put together a "newcomer" task force for children from families who have recently emigrated to Santa Fe from other countries.
"This school year alone, we received 226 newcomers," Chavez said.
