Dozens of Santa Feans filled the school board’s meeting room Thursday night to weigh in on a proposal to bar the Fiesta Council from presenting at Santa Fe Public Schools.

The school board took no action on the proposal after several hours of public comment Thursday night. Instead, board members present directed Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez to generate discussion among stakeholders — including both members of the Fiesta Council and an Indigenous representative — and seek a compromise over the weekend.

The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to further discuss and vote on the resolution.

Recommended for you