Dozens of Santa Feans filled the school board’s meeting room Thursday night to weigh in on a proposal to bar the Fiesta Council from presenting at Santa Fe Public Schools.
The school board took no action on the proposal after several hours of public comment Thursday night. Instead, board members present directed Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez to generate discussion among stakeholders — including both members of the Fiesta Council and an Indigenous representative — and seek a compromise over the weekend.
The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to further discuss and vote on the resolution.
The proposed resolution, which comes about a week before Fiesta festivities are set to begin, acknowledges that “Fiestas de Santa Fe holds value and tradition for many families in Santa Fe” and asks the superintendent to “increase student access to cultural events outside of the Santa Fe Public Schools.”
However, it also says the Fiesta Council “may not present programming that utilizes the Fiesta Court” during school hours or after-school activities.
More than 60 members of the public made their opinions known Thursday, nearly filling the board’s meeting room and, at times, talking over each other or dissolving into confrontation. Numerous Hispanic Santa Feans said the removal of the Fiesta Court from schools was an attack on their heritage, while Indigenous commenters said school Fiesta activities glorify colonialism.
“This issue should not be on the table,” said Victor Vigil, president of the Fiesta Council. “Multicultural celebrations are in jeopardy because of what others feel and does not fit their ideas or their agendas.”
“Our goal is just to share our culture, share our celebrations, share our art, music and food with people. … We are here to share with the children of Santa Fe our cultures and our traditions that have been longstanding with this community,” added Krystle Lucero, the council’s vice president.
Others used more pointed language, calling the proposal “ridiculous,” “divisive” and a means to “cancel a culture.” One commenter likened it to a “witch hunt” and Japanese internment during World War II.
“You here are discriminating against the Hispanos. You here are being racist,” said Virgil Vigil, president of Spanish fraternal organization Union Protectiva de Santa Fe Nuevo Mejico, garnering shouts and applause from some in the audience.
Another group of commenters, however, voiced their support for the resolution, saying its religious overtones have no place in public schools and its celebration of colonialism harms Indigenous students — whether they opt out of the presentation or not.
“Someone that spoke earlier called Fiestas a ceremony; a ceremony is inherently religious,” said Christina M. Castro. “So that makes this a conflation of church and state; that’s not OK.”
“If one student is harmed, why is this OK?” she asked the board.
Emileah Lujan of Taos Pueblo described the impact the celebration of the Fiesta de Santa Fe in school had on her as a Native American.
“This is something that, as an Indigenous youth, I’ve had to endure in my life. Fiestas, to me, represents the celebration of the colonization of my people,” Lujan said.
“Everyone does have a right to their own culture, but culture’s to be taught at home,” she continued. “Why is it even an issue to be bringing it into the schools?”
Board Vice President Sascha Anderson, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, echoed some of these sentiments while addressing the crowd, while acknowledging that the feeling of displacement is not unique to Indigenous people as well as the timing of the board’s discussion of Fiesta Court’s role in local schools so close to the celebration.
“I am not Pueblo, and I am not Diné,” she said. “But Indigenous people share important connections with one another, even if we are not from the same nation or tribe. … We all know the intergenerational trauma we have endured, inflicted by the legacy of colonization.”
Anderson said she hoped the district’s discussions ahead of Monday’s meeting would yield “something that works for our schoolchildren — all of them.”