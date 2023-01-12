The Santa Fe school board picked new leadership during its first meeting of 2023 Thursday evening.
Sarah Boses, the board's former vice president, will serve as board president through 2023, while Sascha Anderson will serve as vice president. Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, the board's newest member, who began his tenure in July, will be secretary.
All three were unanimously elected to their new positions.
Former board President Kate Noble, who held the position for the past four years, announced plans to leave the role in December, citing new work responsibilities.
“I feel truly honored and ready to not be the president anymore," Noble said.
Boses addressed her fellow board members, saying she hopes to lead the board toward a "holistic" and community-based approach to serving students and families in Santa Fe Public Schools.
The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the essential role of schools within a society, as well as the ways in which families, businesses and other stakeholders can strengthen schools and encourage students, Boses said. She hopes to focus on these community partnerships during her tenure as president to better support the district's more than 11,000 students.
"We started many years ago in education thinking about the whole student — their social-emotional well being, their nutritional status, the kind of supports they had outside of school — recognizing the factors traditionally outside of teaching and learning," she said. "This is a holistic approach: thinking about how we can affect these factors to better care for students."