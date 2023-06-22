Over the objections of the teachers union, the Santa Fe school board on Thursday night approved a nearly $1.5 million contract with Specialized Education of Colorado Inc. to provide special education services to high-needs students for the 2023-24 school year.

The one-year contract with the for-profit company, set to begin Aug. 1, will create four intensive behavioral support classrooms, limited to eight students each.

Grace Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe and an art teacher at Milagro Middle School, strongly objected to the contract. She framed it as an outsourcing of educator positions — traditionally represented by the union — to a private company.