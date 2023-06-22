Over the objections of the teachers union, the Santa Fe school board on Thursday night approved a nearly $1.5 million contract with Specialized Education of Colorado Inc. to provide special education services to high-needs students for the 2023-24 school year.
The one-year contract with the for-profit company, set to begin Aug. 1, will create four intensive behavioral support classrooms, limited to eight students each.
Grace Mayer, president of National Education Association-Santa Fe and an art teacher at Milagro Middle School, strongly objected to the contract. She framed it as an outsourcing of educator positions — traditionally represented by the union — to a private company.
“I have been more than skeptical of the plan. … I was adamant that we should not be doing this,” Mayer said.
Board members voiced similar concerns, although they ended up voting for the plan unanimously.
“There has been a big push to privatize education and to whittle away at the edges of school districts and the funding that school districts have. That is what doesn’t sit right,” said board member Kate Noble.
While initial conversations indicated these classrooms would be placed at Aspen Community School, the board decided to require additional study to determine a final location for the classrooms. The board also added two other stipulations before approving the plan: creating a community integration plan for the classrooms and continued aggressive recruiting with the goal of eventually replacing the contract with in-house high-needs behavioral health staff.
The stipulations, board members said, would help make the contract a temporary bridge rather than a permanent solution as the district works to address its staffing shortages.
“I would love for this to be an 11-month stopgap so that next year, we’re doing at least half of this on our own, if not all of it,” said board President Sarah Boses.
According to the contract, the four classrooms will be staffed by four special education teachers, eight assistant teachers, a behavioral specialist, two school therapists, a program director and an associate director. All 17 of these employees would be hired by Specialized Education of Colorado.
Financially, the nearly
$1.5 million contract is not far from the current cost of providing services — which hovers around $1.3 million per school year — to the group of students who will be served by the contractor, said E.J. Volkman, director of operations for the district’s special education department.
The company’s staffing responsibility is the primary benefit of the contract for the district: It ensures consistent — albeit contracted-out — staffing to provide for students with significant behavioral health needs.
Special education has been plagued by high turnover rates, resulting in classrooms without teachers and administrators stepping in to teach classes, Santa Fe Public Schools co-director of Special Education Amanda Chavez told the board.
The staffing issues decrease the consistency and quality of education provided to students, Chavez said.
Falling short of the services promised in disabled students’ Individualized Education Programs — a plan for providing services to special-education students — violates federal law, she said.
“Those students have a right to what we write in the [Individualized Educational Program]. Due to the staff shortage the last few years, we’ve come short. We’ve fallen incredibly, incredibly short, and we are struggling right now to give them what they should have gotten two years ago,” Chavez said.