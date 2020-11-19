The consensus was clear on the Santa Fe school board’s top legislative priority: Lobby lawmakers to push forward with “hold harmless” language to preserve funding for public schools.
Superintendent Veronica García told board members during a virtual meeting Thursday that legislators have been discussing an idea to ensure public school districts’ budgets for 2021-22 are based on enrollment figures from the last school year rather than the current one, when many students statewide have struggled to connect to online-learning platforms during the coronavirus pandemic and have disappeared from virtual classrooms. In a state that divvies education funding in large part based on school enrollment, districts with dropping numbers could take a hit next year without a “hold harmless” provision.
García noted state data shows 12,000 public school students across the state have not been accounted for so far this year.
Those students could return to public schools next year, García said, and the result — districts with smaller budgets seeing an influx of students — would be “a train wreck.”
Josh Granata, an attorney for the district, also pointed out lawmakers might extend the school year to help make up for lost learning time while public schools operate remotely.
During a Legislative Education Study Committee meeting earlier this month, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart posed the idea of using money from the Public Education Reform Fund to pay for a school year extension. The fund holds unused money from the K-5 Plus and Extended Learning programs that provide additional days of classroom time for some students.
The idea for a longer school year came in response to reports that high numbers of students across the state were failing at least one subject or class in the first quarter of the year. Santa Fe Public Schools reported 38 percent of its students in grades 3-12 had at least one F.
“Those numbers are fairly frightening,” Granata said.
Linda Siegle, a lobbyist for Santa Fe Public Schools, said communicating the district’s vision to local legislators before the start of the 2021 legislation in mid-January will be paramount.
Talking with lawmakers during the session will be nearly impossible, she said, because the public likely will have no access to the Capitol due to the pandemic.
“We don’t know what the session will look like,” Siegle said. “What we do know is that no one will be allowed in the Capitol but legislators and staff.”
In other action, the board unanimously approved the selection of Vigil and Associates Architectural Group to develop a proposal to rebuild the Mandela Magnet International School campus.
García also informed the board she will be giving her State of the Schools address virtually Dec. 11. She said the event will be prerecorded and will last no more than 40 minutes.
